Jesus Overpowers Legion
Mark 5:1-13, 18-20
I. The Demoniac’s Desolation (Mark 5:1-5)
When addressing the concept of demons, demoniac activity and Satan, Ryle stated let us beware of a skeptical and incredulous spirit in all matters relating to the devil. No doubt there is much in the subject of Satanic possession which we do not understand and cannot explain. But let us not therefore refuse to believe it. The eastern king who would not believe in the possibility of ice, because he lived in a hot country and had never seen it, was not more foolish than the man who refuses to believe in Satanic possession, because he never saw a case himself and cannot understand it. We may be sure, that upon the subject of the devil and his power, we are far more likely to believe too little than too much. Unbelief about the existence and personality of Satan has often proved the first step to unbelief about God.
As soon as the Lord sets foot ashore, a man from an environment that speaks of death comes to meet Him. While this man is outwardly surrounded by death, he has within him an unclean spirit that wants to bring him to death. A man could not be more wretched. The Holy Spirit gives a detailed description of the condition of the man. This is to warn us of the power of Satan, of the untamed nature that is controlled by him. (Kingcomments)
II. The Demoniac’s Deliverance (Mark 5:6-13)
The way the man related to Jesus shows that the demons within him recognized Jesus as someone superior to them. The demons controlled the man’s physical movements and his words. They addressed Jesus as "Son of the Most High God" recognizing His deity (Genesis 14:18-24; Numbers 24:16; Isaiah 14:14; Daniel 3:26; 4:2; reference Mark 1:23-24). The fact that the man knelt before Jesus likewise shows that the demons regarded Jesus as their superior. The demons feared that Jesus would send them to their eternal judgment then, something only God could do (Revelation 20:1-3; observe Matthew 8:29; Luke 8:31). The tormentor appealed for deliverance from torment. (Constable)
Gave them leave that is, as before said, after dismissing them from the man, he did not hold any control over their course. If they were able, like their fellow devils, to make any other lodgment, that was not our Lord’s present business. They had full leave to do as they pleased. For their own subsequent course of mischief, they alone were chargeable, as truly as Judas or the Pharisees who blasphemed the Holy Ghost.
The ferment of the two combining natures produces madness. The swine ran into the sea and the devils went to their own place. This may have been the best way of driving him out of the human world to hell. And that is a second full answer to those who falsely as well as foolishly blame our Lord for destroying the swineherd’s property. Surely our Lord is not responsible for the doings of the devils he expels from men.
III. The Demoniac’s Desire and Destiny (Mark 5:18-20)
An account of the conduct of the poor man after his deliverance.
1) He desired that he might go along with Christ (Mark 5:18), perhaps for fear lest the evil spirit should again seize him; or, rather, that he might receive instruction from him, being unwilling to stay among those heathenish people that desired him to depart. Those that are freed from the evil spirit cannot but covet acquaintance and fellowship with Christ.
2) Christ would not suffer him to go with him, but rather assure him and us that He (Christ) could both protect and instruct him (and us) at a distance. And besides, he had other work for him to do; he must go home to his friends and tell them what great things the Lord had done for him, the Lord Jesus had done; that Christ might be honored, and his neighbors and friends might be edified, and invited to believe in Christ. He must take particular notice rather of Christ's pity than of his power, for that is it which especially our Lord glories in; this man must tell others (and so must we) what compassion the Lord had had on him in his misery.
3) The man, in a transport of joy, proclaimed, all the country over, what great things Jesus had done for him (Mark 5:20). This is a debt we owe both to Christ and to our brethren, that he may be glorified and they edified. And see what was the effect of it: “All men did marvel.” (Matthew Henry)
Christ in the Text: And he departed, and began to publish in Decapolis how great things Jesus had done for him: and all men did marvel. - Mark 5:20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.