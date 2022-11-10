“Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands.
Serve the LORD with gladness: Come before his presence with singing.
Know ye that the LORD he is God: It is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; We are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, And into his courts with praise: Be thankful unto him, and bless his name.
For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; And his truth endureth to all generations.”
Psalm100:1-5 KJV
I’ve heard them all my life. You’ve heard them, too. For some reason, they always get my attention, even though it’s a complete waste of my time. What is it?
At the end of those 30-second radio commercials that only have five seconds left, then that guy’s voice crams two minutes of unintelligible jargon into that last five seconds. I’ve never been able to understand what he’s saying at all, so it must not be important. Right? Don’t get me wrong, if it was important wouldn’t they want us to understand it? They paid for the airtime and chose the market to advertise in.
There’s a similar deal with paperwork. You go to a new doctor, or take out a loan or apply for a new credit card that gives back points for you to spend at your favorite store.
The paperwork is handed to you with the instruction to “sign here.” I’m guessing that there’s a few of you who might read it but only a small portion.
With this being the month noted for giving thanks, let’s explore some of the verses we may have memorized as children and this time, let’s catch the parts that would be written in the fine print if such existed in biblical fashion.
I’ll rewrite each thought conveyed in these five verses, then give you the figurative fine print implied by the written thought.
“Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands.”
Be glad, for God won’t reject anyone based on nationality, skin color or where they came from.
”Serve the LORD with gladness: Come before his presence with singing.”
Serving God should make you glad. If you don’t have joy in His presence, something is wrong with your relationship.
”Know ye that the LORD he is God: It is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; We are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.”
Our God is the only God. He made us, we belong to Him and he feeds us from His table.
”Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, And into his courts with praise: Be thankful unto him, and bless his name.”
When you come to His house and visit with Him, you should have a thankful heart toward Him. After all, your blessings come from Him.
”For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; And his truth endureth to all generations.”
Our God is good, He is never without mercy, and the truth of Jesus can handle anything from any generation.
When we read God’s Word and take our time doing it, the Holy Spirit makes sure that we read the fine print!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.