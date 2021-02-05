The message today is simple, it is clear, and it is somber: Death and judgement, it comes for all and is utterly inescapable.
Hebrews 9:27, a very familiar verse, says this: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
In my prayer time this week and as I meditated upon the Lord, I received word of a preacher that had passed away. I never met this man, but had spoken to him on the phone on occasion. Over the course of 2020, we lost a lot of preachers due to COVID-19, even one who was a dear friend of mine.
The old saying goes that the only things you have to do in life are die and pay taxes. Well, I don’t know about the paying taxes part; some folks go to great lengths to evade taxation, but without a doubt all will eventually die.
This is not up for debate; it’s not even a question. Death comes for everybody and it waits for no man. It can come when you’re young, it can come when you’re old, for some, it comes in very strange ways and for many, it comes in unexpected ways. Many things in life constantly change, but the one constant for all is assuredly the grave.
The scriptures declare that it is appointed, that is reserved, for men, that is mankind, once to die and then shall come the judgment. When we die, eventually at some point, we will stand before the great white throne to be judged by our actions and how we lived.
John the Revelator said, “And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.” (Revelation 20:11-12).
Saints, knowing these things, how then ought we to live?
When the Bible says, “it’s appointed unto men ONCE to die,” it speaks of physical death.
The Bible calls this the first death and, for those who are under sin, who live in it and enjoy its fruits with no remorse, there is a “second death” that is eternal.
The second death is a contronym and it consists of a resurrection with eternal living in a fiery Hell. The Bible describes it as a place where the fire is never quenched and of unbearable torment for all who hate God through their sin. Saints, I ask again: Knowing these things, how ought we to live?
Shall we seek out good works, hoping that all the good we do will outweigh the bad? Shall we try and keep the law as to satisfy God’s wrath through it? Nay, loved ones, good works nor the Law can uphold our feet in the day of Judgement, for God is righteous and holy and eternal. Compared to Him and His Holiness, our good works look like filthy rags.
I tell you the truth, people today go about through life giving no thought to how they live, no thought to what comes next, and no thought that death will come for all and all will be judged! Death is a sure thing and it’s a sure thing because of sin. Saints, how then shall we live?
Death came into the world by sin, and all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. Therefore, as Paul said in Romans, all are dead, in a figure. Shall we live it up since we are condemned with no hope? That’s one option, but to no profit. I think it better if we appeal to Almighty’s mercy and steadfast love. He said in His word that He would indeed visit the iniquity of the fathers and their children for generations of those who hate Him (through sin], but also that He would show mercy to them that love him and keep His commandments.
In the first century, His mercy was manifested in a man that did and said wondrous things, of which one was: “I have come that you might have life and life more abundantly!” (John 10:10).
Jesus Christ came from Heaven and He forgave sins!
They brought to Him a man who was lame, and sick of the palsy.
Jesus looked at the man and said, “Son, your sins are forgiven.” (Mark 2:5)
Scribes and Pharisees balked at this and said, “Who can forgive sins but God?” (Mark 2:7)
An honest question indeed, however, these people failed to realize that God stood in their midst as a human being!
Jesus Christ, the Son of God, came to save sinners.
He said, “I have not come to call the righteous but sinners to repentance!” (Luke 5:32)
Jesus is God himself, come into the world as a man with no sin. He was tempted in every way that we are, yet He never sinned! Then, as an innocent man, He was put to death for the sins of the world. He took our place and tasted death for every man, namely for those who will believe and trust in His name! (Hebrews 2:9).
Saints, before we could call with the problem, God answered with the solution before the foundation of the world! If sin is forgiven, what does that mean for death? It means it no longer abides upon us because it was poured out, instead, on our savior.
The Old Testament law that came was not for us to justify ourselves, but to make us come to the realization that our sin has separated us from our creator and subsequently has brought death. It’s true purpose was to make known to us just how much we need a savior in God‘s mercy.
I ask yet again: Knowing these things, how shall we live? Not by abounding sin. Not by works of the law. Not by good deeds, but by faith! Faith in Jesus Christ is the only way to live if we want to continue to have life. Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life and no man comes to the father but though Him. (John 14:6). And the just shall live by faith! (Habakkuk 2:4).
Hebrews 9:28 continues the thought from 27: “So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.”
Jesus bore our sins and took our place in death thereby, and He will appear a second time for those that look for Him (have placed their trust in Him and await His return) and bring salvation.
Saints, I declare that there is no better feeling than to be out from underneath the heavy burden of sin and death! When we were slaves to sin, Jesus Christ came and delivered us with a mighty hand! Indeed, church, with His right and His left hands, He saved us from death and reconciled us to Himself and brought to us life everlasting!
We are saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ alone, and not of ourselves. (Ephesians 2:8).
Herein we have the answer to the question, “How ought we to live?”: By faith.
When we live by faith and Jesus begins His sanctifying work in us, He shall fulfill the Law of Christ through us. And what is the Law of Christ? The new nature that proceeds from the Spirit in us, to love God with all of our heart, mind, body, soul and strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves.
In closing, I say to you keep trusting in Jesus. In every victory, in every failure, in every situation, the whole of the book of Hebrews screams this one thing to us: Keep the faith! Keep the faith! Keep the faith!
If we keep the faith, then although we may taste of that first death, bodily resurrection and eternal life, not death, awaits all those who follow Christ.
“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: On such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.” — Revelation 20:4,6
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
