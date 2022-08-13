It’s been a few months ago, we were waiting to close on a house. Negotiations began initially last fall with a simple inquiry. As time passed, the possibility became more realistic. What we first hoped for soon became something in which we could put our faith.
The reality started to solidify; dates were set, plans were made, help was rallied.
And then things started to get complicated.
Have you ever heard this expression?
“Don’t talk to God about your problems. Talk to your problems about your God.”
I would assume that’s a take on something Jesus said, “For truly I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, he will have whatever he says” (Mark 11:23 (MEV]).
You’ll notice Jesus told us to talk to our mountains. If we speak and believe, it will come to pass. So often, we want to complain to God, asking Him to do something. When, according to this verse, we are to speak to our problems. But what do we say? I mean if a mountain is in your way, that’s a very specific problem.
Legitimately, there are other solutions besides having it thrown into the sea (which, by the way, makes it disappear completely).
If your mountain is in East Tennessee, where I call home, you could use it to fill a valley and level out the terrain. It can be put to good use. But my point is this: When it comes to the problems in your life, what are you saying to them?
Don’t look at me! I don’t know what to say either. Fortunately, I know the One who does.
Many times, I have neglected to turn to the One with the answer to this question: What should I say to my mountain? However, this time I had enough sense to ask Him.
He told me to speak to the red tape, specifically that it would become untangled.
I sensed the house closing was becoming a bureaucratic nightmare. Attempts to get answers about one question were delaying answers on another. The temptation was to worry, talk about the potential delays, and lose sleep over it. I decided to follow Jesus’ direction …
“Therefore I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you will receive them, and you will have them” (Mark 11:24 (MEV]).
I asked God to untangle the red tape. Additionally, I spoke to the red
tape and called it untangled. But then I had to believe that I received the thing for which I had asked when I prayed. In other words, I had to settle it in my heart that everything would go just as scheduled.
I had to get my mind and my thought life under control.
There was nothing in the natural to indicate that everything would be okay.
There was no immediate update from any of the parties involved. Regardless, I knew I had to believe.
I set my mind to not think about it anymore. And if I was tempted to say anything, I simply thanked God that the red tape was untangled.
And three days later, it was.
We closed on the house and were able to get the electricity switched over with half an hour to spare. The next morning, we were on our way to Virginia to get a moving truck full of furniture from my parents’ old house. We had all of it unloaded in its new
home before Sunday evening.
Why am I sharing this with you? Because I am a teacher and real-life examples can reinforce what the Word of God instructs.
I have chosen to believe that the principles spelled out in the Bible work, and I have proven them to myself over and over again.
There was another principle at work here and that is what Paul referenced: “Likewise, the Spirit helps us in our weaknesses, for we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words” (Romans 8:26 (MEV]).
I knew there were issues with the house closing, but I had no idea how to pray. Or I did not know what to pray for as I ought. So, I prayed in the spirit.
We’re instructed, when we pray in the spirit, “Let him who speaks in an unknown tongue
pray that he may interpret” (1 Corinthians 14:13 (MEV)).
After I prayed in the spirit, I asked the Lord for the interpretation.
And that’s when He told me, “Untangle the red tape.”
Those four simple words made all the difference in the world. They were the words I needed to speak.
They settled my mind and, consequently, my heart. I had peace. And everything went as planned.
Dear Reader, I would encourage you to turn to the Lord in times of trouble. Ask Him what to say and what to pray.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and supplication with gratitude, make your requests known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will protect your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7 (MEV)).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
