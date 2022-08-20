We have the account of James and John wanting to sit at the right hand and the left hand of Christ when he comes into His glory, Mark 10:35-45.
James and John were brothers, sons of Zebedee; also they were fishermen when they were called by Christ to follow Him. They now had been with the Lord about three years and had really learned to love Him and to believe that Jesus is the Messiah of prophesy of the Old Testament.
Some great and wonderful things are prophesied about the Messiah and His kingdom. James and John had a misunderstanding concerning the interpretations of the kingdom of the Messiah. They wanted positions of authority, recognition, and power. They asked for positions of rank next to Christ in importance. They first come to Jesus worshipping Him along with their mother, according to Matthew 20:20. They ask His permission to speak to Him and it is granted. They just come out and ask boldly about filling these positions.
Jesus responds that they don’t realize what they are asking. They have a misunderstanding of what it means to be great in the kingdom of Christ. Jesus asks them if they are able to drink the cup that He drinks and to be baptized with the baptism which Jesus will be baptized with. They reply that they are able, and Jesus affirms this. They will drink of suffering and being put to death for their faith in Christ Jesus.
Jesus had just spoken previously to this concerning His suffering, being mocked, scourged, being spat upon, and His death, burial and resurrection. He assures them they will do such as He also. Each of the apostles died a life of martyrdom for their faith in Christ Jesus, with the exception of John. All were baptized with fire, or persecution and suffering, with much affliction. Peter was crucified upside down according to tradition, also Paul was beheaded, and James was killed with the sword. Jesus also tells James and John that He does not have the authority to grant their wishes. It was not within the power of Jesus to offer them these positions of prominence.
Jesus then goes into a discussion of how the powers of the world use their rule over man. They love to have the authority and to give orders to the people, to tell the people how to live and what to do. Jesus then instructs the disciples that things are different within His kingdom. The greatest in the kingdom of God would be servant, or minister of all. Jesus, although He is divine, did not come to be served by man, but to serve mankind.
We have many accounts before this where Jesus healed many people. The diseased, afflicted, the lame, blind, dumb, and deaf were brought to Him for healing. The demon possessed were made whole as demons were cast out. It is stated that Jesus had compassion on these people. He fed the multitudes when they were hungry and was able to understand their needs. Jesus was truly a servant to mankind while upon this earth. He even gave His life on behalf of man.
As we read and understand the book of Hebrews, we note the many positions which Jesus is now filling as He continues to serve His faithful followers. He is our mediator between God and man as a lawyer representing the faithful before the throne of God. Jesus is our high priest and has offered Himself as our sacrifice for our sins. All praise, honor and glory to God goes through Jesus Christ. Our prayers are in the name of Jesus as He has said to ask for our needs in His name.
Now, as we return to the apostles, we note that they were servants of Christ and referred to themselves as such.
Paul referred to himself as “the servant of Jesus Christ, called to be an apostle, separated to the gospel of Christ,” Romans 1:1.
Paul also refers to others with him as being servants of Jesus Christ.
“Paul and Timothy, servants of Jesus Christ,” Philippians 1:1.
Paul also refers to himself as the “prisoner of Christ Jesus,” Philemon 1:1.
It was because of Paul’s faith in Christ and his proclaiming of the gospel that he was in prison. Not only this but he was also stoned and left for dead on one occasion. Paul was given stripes across the back on several occasions, suffered shipwreck, and was in constant danger in his travels, all because of his faith in Christ Jesus.
“James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ,” James 1:1.
“Jude, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Jude 1:1.
James and Jude were half brothers of Jesus. They had once rejected Jesus as being the Son of God. They should know, He was their half-brother. They even mocked Him and made fun of Him. After they saw His death on the cross and saw Him after the resurrection, they had a change of heart. They now realized that the teachings of Jesus is truth and they now served Jesus through the preaching of the gospel. They wrote the two books of the bible that bear their name.
Simon Peter refers to himself also as a “servant of Jesus Christ,” II Peter 1:1.
“And he sent and signified it by His angel to His servant, John,” Revelation 1:1.
As we look up this Greek term for servant, the definition means slave, sense of subjection, servant (Strong’s Concordance). The Bible message is plain and simple. The way to greatness is through servitude to Christ for the benefit of mankind. We are to serve Christ and man in holiness, righteousness, and godliness. We serve Christ and God through our worship, but our service does not end there. We must continue to serve Christ through our daily living. Either we serve Christ, or we serve Satan. Serving Christ takes a lot of faith, a lot of self-control, a lot of patience, a lot of wisdom, courage, and love. I am working on these things in my life. I hope you are also.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
