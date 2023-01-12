Jesus was as human as you are. Jesus was totally human yet also He is God at the same time. This can be hard to understand, however, I will attempt to give an explanation that will solve the puzzle.
“Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death on the cross.” Philippians 2:5-8 (KJV).
In this version, it states in verse 7 that He made of Himself of no reputation while the ASV states that He “emptied himself” meaning that He gave up all His Godly powers and abilities. In other words, when Jesus was born and He lived upon this earth, He was totally human without the ability to perform any miracles or to show any power on His own. Jesus was totally human. Jesus had emptied Himself of all His powers. This term that is translated in the KJV, “made himself of no reputation” means “he emptied himself” according to the Greek definition. As we look at this Greek term and how it is used in other passages of scripture, it is translated as to “make void,” “should be made of non-effect,” “should make void,” “should be in vain,” “made of no reputation.” So the ASV of “emptied Himself is an accurate translation, because as we look at how this word is translated, we understand that Jesus being God is “made void, Him being God is made of non-effect.” He emptied himself of all Godly powers and abilities until His resurrection. Then His powers were restored to Him.
His powers were not taken from Jesus. He gave them up on His own decision. He volunteered to come to earth for the salvation of mankind, to be the Savior of the world. There are other passages also that verify this point.
“Therefore, the Jews sought to kill him, because he had not only broken the sabbath, but said also that God was his Father, making himself equal with God. Then answered Jesus and said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do: for what things soever he doeth, those also doeth the Son likewise.” John 5:18-19.
Jesus stated that He can do nothing of Himself. This means that He is totally dependent upon the Father for the miracles that are done through Him. We note that before these last verses that Jesus heals an impotent man who is laid by the pool Bethesda. It is noted that this man needs help to be the first in the water. Jesus tells this man to arise, take up your bed, and walk, verse 8. This is what Jesus is saying, that He can do nothing on His own. He could not heal this man except that God the Father works through Him. He can do nothing on His own.
Let’s look at the life of Christ. It is known that Christ did no miracles during the first 30 years of His life. How do we know? Because in John, chapter two, Jesus turns water into wine at a wedding feast.
We also are told “This beginning of miracle did Jesus in Cana of Galilee and manifested forth his glory; and his disciples believed on him.” John 2:11.
“First of the signs through which he revealed his glory,” (RSV).
So now we understand that Jesus did no childhood miracles. Furthermore, He can do nothing of Himself. He is dependent upon His Father. He performs these miracles through His faith in the Father and by the Holy spirit working through Him.
As we note at His baptism, “And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting on him: and lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” Matthew 3:16-17.
I will now suggest that the Holy Spirit working through Jesus gave Him the ability to perform all these miracles, that He can do nothing of Himself. The Holy Spirit gave Him power to heal the sick, to make the lame walk, the blind to see, the deaf to hear, to cure diseases and all types of health issues. Jesus also walked on water, calmed the storm, fed 5,000 men not including women and children. The Holy Spirit was working through Jesus as it did the apostles at a later time. The apostles could do all types of miracles because of the indwelling of the Holy Spirit.
Jesus was told on the cross of Calvary, “If thou be the Son of God, come down from the cross” Matthew 27:40b.
Right before His crucifixion, while in the garden, before His arrest, Jesus said, “Thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my Father, and he shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels?” Matthew 23:53.
Jesus was helpless on the cross except for His dependency on the Father and of the Holy Spirit. He could not save Himself, He could call for deliverance by the angels. A legion of soldiers of the Roman Empire was about 6,000 soldiers. So, twelve legions of angels were equivalent to 72,000 angels. He could not save Himself unless He asked for help. The Scripture teaches that Jesus suffered real hunger and thirst as well as tiredness and needing sleep. Jesus suffered as a human in all points like we are yet without sin. Jesus endured the pain of the cross because of His love for mankind. Man needed a Savior. Jesus volunteered. This was preplanned before the world was created. Jesus was not forced to do this. The death on the cross was the greatest of all temptations of Christ. This is a spiritual war. Satan threw everything he could at Christ, yet Christ arose victorious!
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
