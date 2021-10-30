The study of the Holy Spirit or the lack of study is of great controversy in Christianity. This topic is one of the main issues that divides us as Christians.
The Holy Spirit teaches through the word that we are to be united and yet we are truly divided. As with any teaching, there seems to be extremes on this issue. Some deny that the Holy Spirit works and is active today; others go the opposite direction to the extreme. The Bible contains certain truth in dealing with this subject. We must keep these truths in mind as we seek to understand the Holy Spirit and how He works today. If we fail to understand the truth as revealed in the Scriptures, then all types of interpretations can happen, not only about the Holy Spirit, but also any number of other doctrines.
Any time we study, we should be in search of the truth of God’s Word — what God intended His message to accurately say. One fact to remember in discovering truth is that all truth must be in harmony with other truth. Another point is that, if the truth is stated one time, then it is sufficient for all time. Like 2 plus 2 equals 4. This is true 10,000 years ago and true 10,000 years in the future. This truth is true with all other mathematical truth. It harmonizes with other truth; it does not contradict any other truth, but is in agreement. With this in mind, let’s state the principals for truly understanding the Holy Spirit. We are considering especially the laying on of hands and the miraculous abilities.
A. I Corinthians 12:7-11.The gifts of the Spirit are for the profit of everyone. Individuals have different gifts. The Holy Spirit determines who gets which gift.
Also Hebrews 2:4.
B. II Corinthians 12:7-9. A gift of the Holy Spirit cannot be used contrary to the will of God. The Apostle Paul had the ability to perform miracles, even that of healing, but was not able to heal himself.
C. Acts 8: 14-20. The transfer of the gifts of the Holy Spirit was done through the laying on of the Apostles hands.
“Simon saw that through the laying on of the apostles’ hands the Holy Spirit was given.”
He tried to purchase this power for himself but was denied.
Roman 1:11, Paul wanted to see the brethren at Rome, “that I may impart to you some spiritual gift, so that you may be established.”
Paul has laid hands on Timothy, II Timothy1:6-7, “Therefore I remind you to stir up the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands.”
D. Also the scripture in Acts 8:14-20 teaches that the age of miracles is over since they were given through the laying on of the apostles’ hands. There are no living apostles today to lay their hands upon an individual in order to pass these gifts on. They were for the purpose of confirming the word (see # 6). The word has been confirmed.
E. This last verse also teaches a new principal, which is that one could neglect to use the gift that was bestowed upon him. I Corinthians 14:32, The gifts of the Holy Spirit were subject to the possessor of the gift. The person with the gift could refuse to use it. No one was forced to use their gift.
F. I Corinthians 1:4-8. The purpose of miracles was to confirm the Word, a person, or a group of people. Also John 20:30-31. The Apostle John states that he is writing that they may believe in Jesus. Many other miracles could have been recorded, but these are written to confirm Jesus.
G. I Corinthians 14:33. The gifts were not responsible for confusion in the church.
“For God is not the author of Confusion but of peace.”
Then in verse 40, “Let all things be done decently and in order”
H. I Corinthians 14:22. Miracles were for the purpose of confirming the word to non-believers.
“Therefore tongues are for a sign, not to those who believe but to unbelievers; but prophesying is not for unbelievers but for those who believe.”
John 20:30-31. We have discussed above. Mark 16:20, Hebrews 2:3-4
I. I Thessalonians 5:19. One could quench the Spirit. Meaning one could turn back to the world and put out any influence of the Spirit within their lives. They could also have an influence upon the spirituality of others as to lead others astray.
J. Ephesians 4:30. One could grieve the Holy Spirit. Meaning to make sad as a parent grieves for a child that is in pain. We grieve the Spirit when we do things that are immoral or perhaps in times when our faith is weakened.
I know we have covered a lot of things in this article on the Holy Spirit. I pray that you look up each verse of scripture to verify what I am writing. Regardless of what you believe about the Holy Spirit, all these things must be harmony together with each other.
Just two more scriptures that are often misunderstood and mistranslated are John 14:26 and John 15:26. In these verses, Jesus is speaking directly to His disciples and not all that is spoken applies to each individual Christian, but only to the 12 disciples. Actually only 11 disciples; Judas has already betrayed Jesus and gone to collect his fee of 30 pieces of silver.
In these verses, we have Jesus telling the 11 specifically the purpose of the Holy Spirit, Comforter, or Helper depending on which version you are reading from. In John 14:26, Jesus says that the 1. Comforter will teach them all things; 2. The comforter will bring all things to their remembrance that the Lord has taught them. 3. John 15:26, The Comforter will testify of Jesus and be representative of His will.
I pray as you study these passages that you come to a clearer understanding of the Holy Spirit and I do realize that there is much more on this subject. May the Good Lord bless you in your studies.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
