“A certain ruler,” (from Mark and Luke), we know that the official was Jairus (Mark 5:22). The amazing thing here is that the man expressed full confidence that Jesus could raise his daughter to life. That confidence was well placed — a contrast with the disciples’ amazement that the forces of nature obey Jesus (see Matthew 8:27). (Zondervan)
“An issue of blood twelve years” (verse 20) — (consider Leviticus 15:25; Mark 5:25, 28). This woman demonstrated great faith and great humility. Unlike Jairus, she could not approach boldly, but she did approach. This account, embedded in the account of the healing of Jairus’ daughter, demonstrates the extent to which faith alone is all one needs to approach the Lord. Whether bold faith or timid faith, it is sufficient. The Lord responds to faith, not to public demonstrations of righteousness. Both Jairus and this woman would have their needs met, for both demonstrated faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, though in very different ways. (King James Study Bible)
Additionally, “he said, Daughter” (verse 22), reveals that this woman’s faith, born of desperation, was honored by the Lord. While she sought anonymity, the Lord called her out of the crowd, not to embarrass her, but to commend her faith. It is never the intention of God to minister impersonally. His power is not like the power of an electrical battery or the force of gravity. It is the outworking of His personal intention to do good and meet needs. Rather than let her be healed with no personal attention, Jesus offered her a word of comfort and encouragement, along with physical healing. He also desired that her healing would be a testimony, that all would know that it had come by God’s power and was no accident.
Our Lord’s statement, “thy faith hath made thee whole,” indicates that God’s blessing on our behalf is usually in proportion to our willingness to trust Him.
The narrative now returns to the ruler whose daughter had died. When Jesus reached the house, the professional mourners were wailing with what someone has called “synthetic grief.” He ordered the room cleared of visitors, at the same time announcing that the girl was not dead but sleeping. Most Bible students believe the Lord was using sleep here in a figurative sense for death. Some believe, however, that the girl was in a coma. This interpretation does not deny that Jesus could have raised her had she been dead, but it emphasizes that Jesus was too honest to take credit for raising the dead when actually the girl had not died. Sir Robert Anderson held this view. He pointed out that the father and all the others said she had died, but Jesus said she had not.
In verses 25 and 26, we discover that in any case, the Lord took the girl by the hand and the miracle occurred — “the maid arose,” or in today’s vernacular, “she got up.” It did not take long for the news of the miracle to spread throughout the district. (Believer’s Bible Commentary)
The InterVarsity Press Study Bible entitled these two episodes in the life of our Lord as “Embracing Our Brokenness.” This implies that when Jesus allows an impure woman to touch him and touches the hand of a corpse, he contracts ritual impurity under the law (Leviticus 15:19-33; Numbers 19:11-12). Of course, we might argue that Jesus contracted no uncleanness in actuality; as in the case of his contact with sinners, the influence went from him to them rather than the reverse (Matthew 9:11-13). Yet, in the eyes of those present, he has assumed the status of uncleanness (see the fuller account in Mark 5:33, where Jesus even invites public attestation of the touch). He is willing to touch us in our brokenness that we might be made whole.
In conclusion, neither the ruler nor the bleeding woman doubted the power of Jesus to solve their problems. Matthew does not tell us how they came to know Jesus enough to believe in Him, but they sought Him directly to manage their most pressing issues — the ruler wanted his dear, deceased daughter to live (verse 18); the woman, who had been an outcast due her bleeding for over a decade, wanted healing (verse 20).
What do you know and believe about Jesus, and how does that perspective shape the way you relate to Him? Ask God to increase your knowledge of and confidence in Jesus. Meditate on the faith of the ruler and the woman, the belief in His power that led them to seek and receive Christ’s healing. (NKJV Abide Bible)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
