There are many scriptures that, while I might not be able to quote them verbatim off the top of my head, I have read enough times that I claim familiarity. They are like comfort food; I know how it tastes, I know how it’s prepared, and I know how it will make me feel. There’s little surprise, but plenty of solace.
Some of these passages I feel empowered to teach. I’ve been taught them most of my adult Christian life. I use them as a guide for proper behavior and have strived to walk in them for years.
Imagine my surprise when the Lord took a verse I just taught and revealed something new to me about it.
“The Bible is the only book that when you open it to read, it reads you,” said Tim Ross, the pastor of Embassy City Church, in one of his online messages. (I don’t know if this was original with him, but he is the first one I heard say it and since then I’ve heard it from others, as well.)
Which is consistent with, “For the word of God is alive, and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12 [MEV]).
Anyway, back to the subject and how God gives seed to the sower.
It has to do with what the Apostle Paul wrote, “Now He who supplies seed to the sower and supplies bread for your food will also multiply your seed sown and increase the fruits of your righteousness” (2 Corinthians 9:10 [MEV]).
I espoused on this verse recently by saying God gives everyone seed just as He gives them bread. It’s what you do with your seed that makes the difference.
You can sow a lot or sow a little, which is consistent with another verse Paul had just written, “But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully” (2 Corinthians 9:6 [MEV]).
What I didn’t realize is this verse can have another implication: God gives seed to the sower once they commit to sow.
I had heard it preached that way before, but it seemed like an anomaly, not a promise upon which one could stand. I was wrong. It is a promise, as well.
Recently, I received an inheritance from my parents. Prior to knowing the amount, I had pledged to tithe and to give an extra 10% to the church. That’s easy to do when it’s theoretical. However, when I saw how large a sum I was to receive, I immediately questioned my oath. Regardless, my word was out there; I was committed. So, I gave the 10% in addition to the tithe.
What I wasn’t expecting was to receive the same sum of money in return so quickly. Within a week, I discovered an account I owned (and typically ignore) had increase to the same amount I had just sown. It was as if God, once I had committed to sow a certain amount, provided the seed for me to sow.
And it wasn’t just me. I challenged the folks at church: If they want more in their lives to sow more. Sow on purpose.
A week later, I received a message from a young couple that attends church with me. They took my challenge to heart and decided to give half again what they were already giving. The next Monday, he was given a raise that equaled the amount of the increase they had just decided to start sowing.
God gives seed to the sower. When you decide to give and move in that direction, God is going to make sure you have the seed.
I’ve heard of a church that decided to bless the guest speaker. The pastor, using the “God gives seed to the sower” verse, asked how many would give a thousand dollars that week if God were to give them an extra thousand? If I were in their shoes, it would be a no-brainer. If God gives me an extra thousand, I’ll give it; if He doesn’t, I won’t. Many accepted the pastor’s challenge and soon miraculous testimonies began to come in. People were getting raises, receiving unexpected blessings, amazing business deals. All because they took God at His word and believed He would give them seed to sow.
It was a revelation to me and now I want to challenge you, Dear Reader. If you need an increase in your finances, make a commitment to sow into the kingdom of God and watch God give you the seed. By the way, He’ll also give you bread to eat and increase the fruits of your righteousness.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
