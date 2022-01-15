Steven, a servant and called to shepherd the flock of God, to the Church dwelling at Athens.
Grace and peace be unto you from God our Father and our Lord Jesus Christ.
My dear brothers and sisters, I write to you knowing that many are weighed down with heavy burdens. I pray that my words provide a comfort to you.
In the Holy Scriptures it is written that the Lord spoke to Moses and had him separate 12 men from each tribe about a year and a half after they had come out of Egypt, so that they might go up and survey the land to which the Lord our God was bringing them (Numbers 13).
Of the 12 Israelite spies, save Caleb and Joshua, they all caused the hearts of all the children of Israel to melt with fear and disappointment. God had already done many mighty works before their very eyes, yet many still doubted. These include the plagues upon Egypt, the crossing of the Red Sea on dry land, the receiving of the 10 commandments and manna rained down from Heaven.
Finally, they are about to enter into land of promise, which was given to their ancestor Abraham so long ago.
The report of the 10 who doubted was thus: “Indeed the land where you sent us is a land flowing with milk and honey, but the people that dwell in the land are strong and they have greatly fortified cities. The Amalekite people dwell there and the Hitties, the Jebusites, the Amorites, and the Canaanites too! Not to mention the sons of Anak — they are giants, and we are like grasshoppers in their sight! There is just no way, no-how that we can possesses this land!”
The entire nation of Israel was discouraged and began to doubt! But Caleb said “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.”
He and (in the next chapter) Joshua attempted to calm the hearts of the people and point them back to faith in their God. Caleb knew they were unable to possess the land on their own or by their own power, but it would be through the power of their mighty God who had given them promise.
No doubt, they would overcome all the odds in faith.
Now, take note that the promised land of Canaan was always described as a land flowing with milk and honey. This doesn’t mean that there was a literal river of milk that you could drink from or a real river of sticky honey.
Rather, what is meant here is that the land was fruitful and already had plenty. The soil was fertile and well able to abound in crop bearing. It would be comfortably sufficient in providing sustenance for the people.
Beautiful, lush and fruitful. It was a far cry from the barren and hostile wasteland of the wilderness which they were currently in.
Saints, we too have a land that is flowing with milk and honey that has been promised to us. It’s a place that is fruitful and well-pleasing, not according to our natural needs but that of the spirit!
There we never shall grow old and every tear shall be wiped away. It’s so much more beautiful than anything of this world.
The Lord Jesus Christ dwells there and He is preparing that place so that where He is, there we may be also! It has no need of the sun to shine in it for He is the light of that place.
A pure river of water of life that’s clear as crystal proceeds from His throne and there is no more curse. The servants of God dwell with Him and serve Him and shall see His face! Nothing that defiles shall enter in there, no abominations, and nothing deceitful.
Only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life.
The 12 spies saw the land and 10 were scared to proceed. Beloved, I have never laid eyes on our greater land of promise, but I am anxious to go. (And I do believe that I am kind of homesick for a country that I’ve never even seen before).
There will be no more heartache, no more grief, no more loss or hardships. There is no cancer there, no hospitals and most of all there are no graveyards in that land!
Now church, we know what a prize that place is. Therefore, as you rejoice, let me also strengthen your resolve, lest you come short of it. Our brother and Apostle, Paul, said that the things that happened in the Old Testament were for our example. So, let us take note that God gave Israel a promise of a marvelous land that He would give them, yet they feared and did not believe.
For this reason, the scriptures say that generation which came out of Egypt were not allowed to enter that land because they did not trust God. Only two were allowed in from among them: Joshua and Caleb, who did believe.
For 40 years they were made to wander in the wilderness until their children were of age and that generation God brought in to possess the land.
Our Lord Jesus said that He was going to prepare a place for us, that where He is, there we may be also and that in His Father’s house were many mansions, if it were not so He would have told us.
So, then, we too have a promise of a better land, one flowing with milk and honey.
The book of Hebrews chapter 3 (NKJV) proclaims, “Therefore, as the Holy Spirit says: “Today, if you will hear His voice, Do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion, In the day of trial in the wilderness, Where your fathers tested Me, tried Me, And saw My works forty years. Therefore I was angry with that generation, And said, ‘They always go astray in their heart, And they have not known My ways.’ So I swore in My wrath, ‘They shall not enter My rest.’ Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God; but exhort one another daily, while it is called ‘Today,’ lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin. For we have become partakers of Christ if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast to the end, while it is said: ‘Today, if you will hear His voice, Do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.’ For who, having heard, rebelled? Indeed, was it not all who came out of Egypt, led by Moses? Now with whom was He angry forty years? Was it not with those who sinned, whose corpses fell in the wilderness? And to whom did He swear that they would not enter His rest, but to those who did not obey? So we see that they could not enter in because of unbelief.’”
Beloved, I want you to know today that Israel indeed had adversaries working against them possessing the land and they were named: The Amalekites, the Hitties, the Jebusites, the Amorites, the Canaanites and the sons of Anak; who were giants.
These peoples already lived in the land and would not give it up easily. However, if God was for Israel, who could be against them?!
Saints, we too have an adversary working against us — He is the dragon, that old serpent called Satan, and his angels. Not to mention this flesh, this carnal nature.
Satan will seek to manipulate it any way that he can to draw you away from God into unbelief so that you can’t enter in.
Therefore church, I exhort you this day to fight! Fight the good fight of faith that we may obtain the promises. For without faith, it is impossible to please God!
The weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but they are mighty, through God, to the pulling down of strongholds! We must wage spiritual war! We do that by sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and keeping our trust in Him. (Not by “declaring” or “speaking into the air”).
The more that we are believing witnesses for Christ, the more we tear the devil’s kingdom down, piece by piece, and God enables us! If God is for us, Satan has no power over us!
Let us press on and not slip back into unbelief. I know the times are hard and there is much that happens to discourage, but Jesus never said this would be easy. Church, this is our own conquest, one of faith and we are Christ’s soldiers. Trust in our King and He will be with us until the very end.
Again, believing Caleb said, and this was in the face of the bad reports that were given, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.”
Our Lord Jesus Christ says in Revelation 21:7 — “He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.” Beloved, we shall overcome by our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and we shall inherit all things. He will be our God and we will be His people. Hold on and press forward!
The Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
