This is introduced by answering an objection, Romans 6:1. The apostle pursues this subject by various arguments and illustrations, all tending to show that the design and bearing of the scheme of justification was to produce the hatred of sin and the love and practice of holiness. (Barnes’ Notes on the Whole Bible)
“What shall we say then?” (verse 1) — This is a mode of presenting an objection. The objection refers to what the apostle had said in Romans 5:20.
What shall we say to such a sentiment as that where sin abounded grace did much more abound? “Shall we continue in sin?” — In other words, if sin has been the occasion of grace and favor, ought we not to continue in it, and commit as much as possible, in order that grace might abound? This objection the apostle proceeds to answer.
“God forbid” (verse 2) — That is to say, “By no means.” (Greek, “It may not be;” note, Romans 3:4 for the expression is a strong denial of what is implied in the objection in the previous verse.)
“How shall we?” — This contains a reason of the implied statement of the apostle, that we should not continue in sin. The reason is drawn from the fact that we are dead in fact to sin.
It is impossible for these who are dead to act as if they were alive. It is just as absurd to suppose that a Christian should desire to live in sin as that a dead man should put forth the actions of life.
“That are dead to sin” — That is, all Christians. To be dead to a thing is a strong expression denoting that it has no influence over us. A man that is dead is uninfluenced and unaffected by the affairs of this life.
When it is said, therefore, that a Christian is dead to sin, the sense is that it has lost its influence over him or her. They are not subject to sin and they are in regard to that as a person in the grave is to the busy scenes and cares of this life.
God can only proclaim the judgment of death over someone who is living in sin. By being baptized you recognize this and are symbolically buried with Christ.
It is the same as with physical life. Someone who has died must be buried. His life on earth is over and after the burial nothing is left of him to be seen. The same holds for you and me if we have been baptized.
In picture it is all gone, your old life in sin. The life you live from now on is one lived in newness of life. (Kingcomments)
Then comes the most important answer to the question raised, in the beginning of the chapter. “Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound?”
“In the same manner reckon yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God in Christ Jesus.”
This is an exhortation to take hold of this great and deep truth, the identification of the believer with Christ in death and resurrection. Reckon is an act of faith. It means to believe all this and to appropriate in faith what God has put on our side in Christ Jesus.
We must reckon that we are dead and in possession of the life which empowers us to live unto God.
But, as unholy lusts are not quite rooted out in this life, it must be the care of the Christian to resist their motions. Let us present all our powers to God, as weapons or tools ready for the warfare and work of righteousness in His service.
There is strength in the covenant of grace for us. Sin shall not have dominion. God’s promises to us are more powerful and effectual for mortifying sin than our promises to God.
Sin may struggle in a real believer and create him a great deal of trouble, but it shall not have dominion; it may vex him or her, but it shall not rule over them. (Matthew Henry)
Or, in the words of Martin Luther, “the bird may ‘circle’ our heads, but we would do well to not let it nest there.” (author paraphrase]
Central Text: For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection: — Romans 6:5
