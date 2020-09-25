If you have never read the book of the Acts of the Apostles through, I highly encourage you to do so. That book is a template, preserved in ink by God, for the church today. It is chock full of core doctrines, normative experiences and the ACT-ions taken by the men of God who actually walked with Jesus.
One of those core doctrines that I would like to discuss in this column is the significance of “the name.” If there was one thing the early church understood, it was that there is power in the name of Jesus. It was not used as some invocative incantation; it couldn’t be because many folks were also named Jesus in that day (Colossians 4:11). Rather, this name has power because of the specific person that it is linked to. When we invoke or call upon the name of Jesus, we aren’t just speaking into the air wishing for the best or mentioning just any ole Jesus, but we are crying out to He who lives and was dead but now is alive and alive for evermore who has the keys to death and Hell (Revelations 1:18).
The name of Jesus was used extensively by the Apostles because the practice was commanded by Jesus Himself.
The Lord taught the Apostles this great truth, “And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son” (John 14:13). After His resurrection, He continued this by saying, “And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues” (Mark 16:17) and “… that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem” (Luke 24:47).
Therefore, we find the Apostles using and doing everything in Jesus’ name. In the third chapter, Peter and John come upon a lame man who was begging for money.
Peter said to the man, “Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk” (Acts 3:6).
The Bible says that the man immediately was healed and went into the temple, leaping and praising God.
Peter and John saw the people marveling over this great work and I want you to see Peter’s response to these people: “Ye men of Israel, why marvel ye at this? or why look ye so earnestly on us, as though by our own power or holiness we had made this man to walk? ... And his (Jesus’) name through faith in his name hath made this man strong” (Acts 3:12, 16 — emphasis mine).
Peter was saying in effect, “Don’t think we healed this man, but it was through the name of Jesus!”
They esteemed the name of the Lord so much they baptized new converts in that name (Acts 2, 10, 19). The name at water baptism linked them with Jesus Christ, for baptism is all about Him.
Beloved, the name of Jesus, if you are in Christ, is your greatest weapon. The Bible says, it’s the name above every other name (Philippians 2:9), and the only name given unto men under heaven whereby we must be saved (Acts 4:12). It’s a name that, at its sounding one day, every knee shall bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord. I am encouraging you, do everything in Jesus’ name and never forget the savior and mighty God that it’s connected to.
“And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.” — Colossians 3:17
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
