In case you were unaware, I have been writing a weekly column for over three years now. I thoroughly enjoy it. I have never dreaded a deadline; I embrace them, nay, I look forward to them. Writing these articles is both a great outlet for expression and a way to apply the gift the Lord gave me for teaching.
Here’s the thing about teachers though: They tend to repeat themselves.
I’m not just talking about pastors or preachers. I’m talking about any type of teacher.
Do you remember high school? Your math teacher was always talking numbers. Your English teacher was always talking words and sentences. Your history teacher was always talking dates. Your gym teacher was always talking exercise. And, if you took band or chorus, the teacher was always talking music.
Teachers teach the subject they know. They don’t tend to teach what they don’t know. My shop teacher knew little about music. The home economics teacher (is that still a thing, I don’t think it is, but I wish it were) knows little about sports. You can’t teach what you don’t know.
Conversely, you can only teach what you do know.
And the things I do know, I like to talk about and write about. Quite often, I find myself writing about subjects I’ve written about before. But now I am sharing through a different lens, as it were. A couple of years can add quite a different perspective. Plus, as I learned with math, if the class hasn’t grasped the concept, there’s no reason to move on until they do.
After writing last week’s column (“Be careful little ears what you hear”), I was compelled to write about the concepts of attention and desire. Specifically, does your attention follow your desire or do your desires follow your attention? However, when I went back through my previous columns, I discovered that I had already written on that exact subject.
Does it bear repeating? Yes, most definitely. If we can get our attention focused the right direction, it will solve so many problems in our lives. With that said, refocusing your attention may be one of the most difficult things you will ever do in your life.
Social media can be entertaining, but it can also be addictive. I appreciate the opportunity to share life’s moments (e.g., a granddaughter’s birthday) and the promotional value of Facebook and Instagram. It’s the unchecked emotional vomit I can do without. Some love to indulge themselves in such, but it provides no spiritual nourishment.
Wise King Solomon wrote, “My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh” (Proverbs 4:20-22).
Some see this passage as simply a father writing to his son and see no relevance to their own lives. Me? I read it and see a promise in it: If I focus and meditate on the Word of God, it will give me life and health. There is a similar promise in the book of Joshua.
“Only be strong and very courageous, that you may observe to do according to all the law which Moses My servant commanded you; do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may prosper wherever you go” (Joshua 1:7 [NKJV]).
Some see this as an antiquated command given to an Old Testament leader. Me? I see the spiritual promise embedded in the text: If I focus and meditate on the Word of God, I will prosper anywhere and in anything I undertake.
If you choose instead to focus your attention on sports (it will soon be “Football Time in Tennessee”) or politics, your desire will only tend towards those things. The more you watch football, the more it grows on you. Pretty soon, you’re memorizing game stats, you’re learning the history of the players and the background of the coaches. You’re purchasing team apparel. And, if you go far enough, you’re painting your house or buying a car in your team’s colors.
Unfortunately, the same is true of those closely following politics. The more you watch it, the more it grows on you. Pretty soon, you’re volunteering at your party or candidate’s campaign office. You’re placing signs in your yard and bumper stickers on your car. And, taken to an extreme, you come to despise anyone who’s political views don’t align with yours.
I’ll say it again, your attention does not follow your desires. Your desires follow your attention. Where you choose to focus your attention is how your desires will develop. Do you want to change your desires? Simply change your focus.
As easy as it is to say (or write), it is one of the more difficult things to do. But there are promises associated with focusing on the Word of God. I’ll leave you with one of my favorites: “You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You” (Isaiah 26:3 [NKJV]).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
