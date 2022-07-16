“Now the Jews’ Feast of Tabernacles was at hand. His brothers therefore said to Him, ‘Depart from here and go into Judea, that Your disciples also may see the works that You are doing. For no one does anything in secret while he himself seeks to be known openly. If You do these things, show Yourself to the world.’ For even His brothers did not believe in Him. Then Jesus said to them, ‘My time has not yet come, but your time is always ready. The world cannot hate you, but it hates Me because I testify of it that its works are evil. You go up to this feast. I am not yet going up to this feast, for My time has not yet fully come.’ When He had said these things to them, He remained in Galilee.” John 7:2-9 NKJV
There have been those times in my life when I said yes to something, only to realize later that I should have said no. There was that time that I decided to jump off the roof instead of using the ladder … that wasn’t my best moment. Then there was the time I kept saying “just one more” until the whole dozen of Krispy Kreme’s were gone.
From childhood, peer pressure to the stereotypical timeshare sales agent, sometimes we feel outside pressure to say yes. It’s up to us to determine what choice to make.
Today’s passage finds younger brothers of Jesus urging Him to go to the Feast of Tabernacles where, at least in their opinion, He should reveal His deity openly.
Scripture points out that at this point His brothers didn’t believe in Him. We know that James and Jude at some point did believe in Him because they went on to write the two books of the Bible that carry their name. Yet for the time being, none of His siblings believed. Perhaps they had some feelings of sibling rivalry toward Jesus.
Perhaps they had contempt even. It is likely that Joseph had already died since he’s not mentioned in the Bible after Jesus was separated from his parents when he was 12 years old. This was when he remained in Jerusalem after Passover and gave the synagogue leaders an accelerated course in theology. Joseph and Mary had without doubt believed in Jesus as the coming messiah. After all, they had both been visited by angels announcing His birth and giving them instructions pertaining to His life. Perhaps Jesus’ siblings had felt that Mary favored their older brother. It’s quite conceivable that the motive behind their suggestion was less than pure.
Now comes the lesson and application that we can apply to our own life. Ready? Here it is. Jesus said no.
The time was not right. He knew that His earthly ministry wasn’t complete. He knew that He still had more to accomplish. He knew that the disciples weren’t ready to become apostles yet. He knew that His resurrection was more than they could embrace at the moment. The time just wasn’t right, so He said no.
We know that the time did eventually come for Him to go public, and part of His assignment included being rejected and crucified. Numerous times, He told the twelve and others who received a miracle from Him that they should not tell anyone about Him yet. Why? Because His earthly ministry wasn’t complete. It wasn’t time to go to the cross yet.
After the clandestine trial at night, after the beating that ripped the flesh from His back, after carrying His cross through the streets until He fell from total exhaustion and after the thorny crown and spike nails through His hands and feet, He finally reached the place where everything had been accomplished in His earthly ministry.
Just before He breathed his last breath, He said out loud, “It is finished.”
The time was right. His mission completed. Never again would He urge followers to be silent when it comes to revealing His identity.
Today, there may be some who feel pressure to be silent. It may come from peers, from our own internal battles with confidence, or it may be pressure from our adversary, the Devil. Here’s a little reminder to us all when it comes to sharing the news of a living Savior: Don’t hold back, don’t succumb to the pressure which says not now. We are on the Resurrection side of Calvary which means the time is right! The work is done, the price for sin has been paid! Victory over death, hell and the grave can be won now. Timing is everything!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
