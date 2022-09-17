“I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman. (2) Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit.”
Counterfeits. There are many. There was a time that if I heard the word counterfeit, I would have immediately thought of money. My first awareness that some money might be fake came from the “Andy Griffith Show.” You may remember the episode when Aunt Bea decided she wanted to get a job in town. She landed the job answering the phone for a counterfeit money operation.
Since that time I’ve learned that anything of value also has a counterfeit. It could be the sunglasses you wear, the purse you carry, the sandals on your feet or the Beats in your ears. Those are all tangible and the list could go on for a very long time.
There are some high-value intangible things that also have a counterfeit. The first that comes to mind is love. Hollywood has sold us a counterfeit in that area. Popularity also has a fake. We see that as far back as the story of the prodigal. When his wealth was gone, so was his popularity.
In the verses we are considering today, we hear Jesus telling us about another counterfeit. While fake Birkenstocks might perform in a satisfactory way for your feet, Jesus wants to remind us that there are counterfeit gods aplenty, but only one true God. There are at least seven primary world religions today, but Jesus says plainly of himself, “I am the true vine.”
Sometimes the teachings of other religions cause the lines to get blurred and it can be easy to get sidetracked if we aren’t careful. It happens to many. One example is connected to the word karma. It’s used so frequently today and is unfortunately associated with the biblical truth found in Galatians 6:7: “whatsoever a man sows, that shall he also reap.” They are only similar if you look from a distance. Study of the biblical context reveals that karma and the principles of godly sowing and reaping, are two very different concepts.
When I pastored in the Midwest, there was a family that attended the church where I served. I soon learned that a large part of the husband’s job was to find money counterfeiters and put them out of business. I asked him once how he trained people to identify fake money since technology has advanced so much in the area of copy equipment. He said that they aren’t trained in what counterfeit money might look like. They don’t search for mistakes or errors in the print. He told me that they are thoroughly trained to recognize the genuine. They become so closely connected to what is real that a fake automatically stands out for easy recognition.
Jesus tells us the same thing about our relationship with him. He is the true vine and his Father is the husbandman, or the caretaker of the vineyard and we are branches from the vine.
Jesus used other metaphors to convey the same truth. He said we are His sheep, and that His sheep hear His voice and another voice they will not follow.
He said that we will hear His voice behind us saying, “this is the way, walk this direction.”
Yes, there are many counterfeits and if you aren’t well acquainted with the Master, you could easily get on the wrong path. In this modern age that we are living in, now more than ever before we should only listen to the voice of the one true God. We start by spending time with Him in His word and prayer. When we become so closely connected to Him and familiar with Jesus, the true vine, we don’t follow the voice of a stranger.
We walk with Him when we have been connected to Him. If you’re tired of the path you’re on and where your journey is taking you, my advice would be to just get connected to the true vine!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
