We have some amazing promises within the Word of God that give encouragement, hope, and power for our lives as we trust that Word. Why should we doubt these promises? We have seen the fulfillment of so many of the promises of God come true through the history of the children of Israel. We have the promise given to Abraham, in Genesis 12:1-3, that God would make him into a great nation and that all nations of the earth would be blessed through his seed. That seed we know as Jesus our Savior, the Messiah prophesied about, throughout the Old Testament.
God fulfilled that promise and so many others. Today, I want to focus on the promise of God to listen to our prayers.
“Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we asked of Him,” (NKJV) I John 5:14-15.
1. We can have confidence or assurance, trust in God that He listens to our prayers.
2. As long as what we are asking is in accordance to the will of God.
3. He hears our prayer.
4. We know He hears us.
5. Whatever we ask.
6. We know that we receive the petitions of what we have asked.
Perhaps breaking it down like this helps us to see and understand exactly what is being taught, and what is not being taught. Let’s look at who is doing the praying first of all. As we go back to verse one of this chapter and read, then we understand that John is speaking of believers who are praying. In other words, Christians and their prayers. We are being taught that God chooses to listen to the prayers of His children. God in a sense obligates Himself to listen to the prayers of the faithful. We can be assured that God will hear our prayers.
The question is raised, Does God hear all prayer to Him from all people of the world? Even the nonbelievers? I am convinced that some of these pray just to test God. Does God hear the prayers of those who live immoral lives and who have rejected Christ? I know with no doubt that God hears and knows everything about everyone. However, He is not obligated to listen to all prayers. They are not His children. The man who was cured from blindness made a powerful statement in the gospel of John 9:31.
“Now we know that God does not hear sinners; but if anyone is a worshipper of God and does His will, He hears him,” (NKJV).
Now we must realize that Jesus did not make that statement. The writer, John, through inspiration recorded this event. This is a general rule that God does not hear the sinners’ prayer. However, there are exceptions to this rule. We see one exception in Acts chapter 10:1-6.
“There was a certain man in Caesarea called Cornelius, a centurion of what was called the Italian Regiment, a devout man and one who feared God with all his household, who gave alms generously to the people, and prayed to God always. About the ninth hour of the day he saw clearly in a vision an angel of God coming in and saying to him, ‘Cornelius!’ And when he had observed him, he was afraid, and said, ‘What is it lord?’ So he said to him, ‘Your prayers and your alms have come up for a memorial before God. Now send to Joppa, and send for Simon whose sir name is Peter. He is lodging with Simon, a tanner, whose house is by the sea, He will tell you what you must do.”’
Here we have an example of a non-Christian praying to God and his prayer is heard and answered. The conclusion is that when one is seeking the truth of God’s word and salvation, God will provide a way. God will send someone into that person’s life who will be able to teach the gospel message. Just as here, Cornelius was told to send for Peter. The gospel message is always delivered through the communication of the Word of God. There are no miraculous performances of salvation. Miraculous acts of salvation do not exist. Salvation always comes as a result of understanding the Word of Christ and responding to that word. Perhaps Romans 10:17 will be able to clarify this for us.
“So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
Can faith come in any other form than through the Word of God? Faith, salvation, and even the grace of God is understood through the knowledge of the Word. Let it be plainly understood that we in no way whatsoever can earn our salvation. However, our faith, our salvation, and the grace of God has certain expectations of each one of us. God expects us to strive to live holy lives, to worship, to love one another, and to abide in the doctrine of Christ. By doing this, we have assurance that God hears and answers our prayers. Almost every book in the Bible has something to consider on the subject of prayer.
Two main things we get from the Book of James is that prayers can be not acceptable to God, and also on the positive side of prayer, God answers our prayer.
1. “You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures,” (NKJV) James 4:3.
2. “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (NKJV) James 5:16b.
Then the following verses give Elijah as an example of the power of prayer. He prayed and it did not rain for three years and six months. He prayed again after this period of time and it rained. It is insinuated that we pray like Elijah. Elijah was a righteous man and God heard his prayer. Is it logical to expect God to hear our prayers when we live according to the world? Is the only time we pray a moment of desperation?
If we desire to have our prayers heard and answered, we must put forth an effort to live a holy and righteous life before God. We must then learn to pray according to the will of God, not our personal desires. My prayer for you and myself is that we come to a greater understanding of the Word of God.
May God bless you in your studies.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
