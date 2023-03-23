“But at midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them,” Acts 16:25 NKJV.
We all do it at times, even though we know better. In fact, there’s some element of logic to it if we really think about it. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s just “natural,” as in the opposite of “supernatural.” Looking at it through that filter and knowing something about God’s Word, we would judge it more accurately by deeming it “carnal.”
The Bible teaches us that it’s the way this world operates. The old “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” mentality.
From your street corner to Washington, D.C., that is just how it is.
When we’ve been good to someone, we expect them to return the kindness. That’s fair on an earthly plane, but with God?
I think sometimes we expect a few fringe benefits from above. After all, we watch our tongue, we don’t mistreat others, we give to charity and even to the church. To top it off, we volunteer for church assignments and then endure 52 sermons a year! God owes us a little favor every now and then, right?
Every one of us would probably deny that we think that way, but there are many times that our message says otherwise.
Sometimes it’s the message we send when making a prayer request or when we are trying to comfort someone who’s afraid, hurting or facing a possible crisis in their life.
It usually sounds something like: “We serve a good God and He is going to remove this problem because He loves you.”
You’ve heard the prayer, you may have prayed it, picking your words ever so carefully as you tell God what His will is and then ask Him for His will to be done.
Yep. There it is. We tried to manipulate God the same way a child sometimes tries to manipulate a parent.
Here’s the truth. God is good. God does love you … so much that He really suffered and died in your place. He has prepared a place for you if you’ve made Him your Lord. We are all cool with that, but here’s more truth.
Nothing is more effective than your faithfulness to God in the midst of great suffering and heartbreak. People that know you can tune you out and ignore your message if they choose, but people that know you well enough to know when your heart is breaking, those who know about the fiery trial you walk through daily, those who know the diagnoses … that curse you have that you didn’t ask for and don’t deserve, that child who is all grown up but has yet to grow up; when they know about whatever it is that is your worst nightmare … and you still love and serve the Master faithfully … that cannot be ignored, my friend.
Those praying here for Paul and Silas (who had been stripped, beaten and imprisoned) were no doubt praying for their release and their comfort from the torture. That’s not a bad prayer, really it’s not … but we have to know above all else that God’s greatest desire is for people to be saved. That often requires faithfulness in the midst of suffering on our part.
God isn’t punishing you so that you can pay for your sin. You can’t pay for it. If you could, Jesus wouldn’t have died for you.
Maybe you’ve prayed over the years, “God, use me for your glory!”
If so, you should be encouraged to know that He is answering your prayer. You are suffering, the door of opportunity has been opened, so now let God use you in the way that cannot be ignored.
Let’s read the verse one more time with the accurate mental picture of a bloody Paul and Silas who have been tortured and shackled to the wall in the darkest part of the prison. Every prisoner within earshot knew about the treatment. They expected these two to respond in any way other than how they responded. In their faithfulness, God used them for His glory … listen to it once again, slower this time.
“But at midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them.”
Your personal prison, your suffering, your pain, your opportunity to let God use you mightily for His glory.
He’s answered your prayer because God is good, always!
