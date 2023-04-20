Jesus Reinstates Peter
John 21:15-19
I. Jesus: “Do You Love Me, Peter?” (John 21:15)
Friend, in this text we observe again where “education followed eating,” as it had often done before, for example, in the upper room (chapter 13-17). The following conversation may have taken place as Jesus and Peter walked along the shore, with John within earshot close behind (note John 21:20-21).
Jesus began by addressing Peter as Simon, the son of Jonas. In the Gospels, Jesus addressed Peter this way on only the most important occasions. These were his call to follow Jesus (John 1:42), his confession of Jesus as the Son of God (Matthew 16:17), and as he slept in Gethsemane (Mark 14:37). When Jesus addressed Peter this way here, Peter probably realized that what Jesus was about to say to him was extremely important.
II. Jesus: “Do You Love Me, Peter?” (John 21:16)
Jesus used a word for "love" (Greek, “agapas”) in His question that many scholars have understood to refer to total commitment to another person. It should be noted that most theologians and Bible scholars recognize that “agapao” expresses a somewhat stronger love than “phileo” does. However, in his gospel account, the apostle John did not usually make fine distinctions in meaning on the basis of synonym differences. Generally, he treated synonyms as having essentially the same meaning. For example, John used both “agapao” and “phileo” to describe the Father’s love for the Son (John 3:35; 5:20; 10:17), Jesus’ love for Lazarus (John 11:3, 5, 36), and Jesus’ love for the beloved disciple (John 13:23; 20:2). However, many expositors have concluded that Jesus was making a distinction between the meanings of the synonyms for love that He used here because our Lord wanted to emphasize and reiterate the importance of and the significant need to earnestly know and understand the utter difference! (Constable)
III. Jesus: “Do You Love Me, Peter?” (John 21:17)
Jesus proceeded to ask Peter essentially the same question two more times. Peter gave virtually the same answer each time. Peter felt grief after Jesus’ third question because Jesus asked the same question a third time, which is the reason for Peter’s grief that the text gives, not the use of His word for "love."
Peter had learned not to make rash professions of great love. Therefore, he did not compare his love for Jesus to the love of the other disciples as he had done before. He simply appealed to Jesus’ knowledge of his heart.
Throughout this interchange, Jesus consistently referred to the sheep as His sheep, not Peter’s sheep. Moreover, Jesus described Peter’s ministry in terms of acts, not in terms of an office. Later Peter wrote to elders urging them to apply these same viewpoints to their pastoral ministry (1 Peter 5:1-4).
IV. Jesus: “You Will Be Martyred, Peter” (John 21:18-19)
Jesus then gave the last of the many important statements that He introduced with a strong affirmation. It was a prediction of the type of death that Peter would die.
Jesus contrasted the freedom that Peter had enjoyed in his youth with the constraint that he would experience in later life. He was describing crucifixion. The phrase "stretch out your hands" (John 21:18) was a reference to crucifixion in the Roman world [Ernst Haenchen, "A Commentary on the Gospel of John"]. This stretching took place when the Roman soldiers fastened the condemned person’s arms to the crosspiece of his cross. This often happened before they led him to the place of crucifixion and crucified him.
Peter had been learning how his self-confidence led to failure and how he needed to depend on Jesus more (note, "You know …"; John 21:15-17). Jesus reminded Peter that, as time passed, he would become increasingly dependent on others even to the point of being unable to escape a martyr’s death. Therefore, Jesus implied, Peter should commit his future to God rather than trying to control it himself as he had formerly tried to do.
Peter later wrote that Christians who follow Jesus Christ faithfully to the point of dying for Him bring glory to God by their deaths (1 Peter 4:14-16). He lived with this prediction hanging over him for three decades (reference 2 Peter 1:14). According to church tradition, Peter asked for crucifixion upside down because he felt unworthy to suffer as Jesus had. Traditionally, Peter died in Rome about 67 A.D.
Central Text: So when they had dined, Jesus saith to Simon Peter, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me more than these? He saith unto him, Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee. He saith unto him, Feed my lambs. - John 21:15
