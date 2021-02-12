When it comes to prosperity, I’m all for it. I believe it is God’s will for us to prosper.
Or, as Jesus taught, “And these are they which are sown on good ground; such as hear the word, and receive it, and bring forth fruit, some thirtyfold, some sixty, and some a hundred” (Mark 4:20).
However, I don’t believe the modern church has done a good job of explaining the principles of prosperity. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called ministers have used scripture to manipulate followers to rob them of their sustenance. Their malfeasance is a blight on the church and the message of increase.
While some may twist the Bible for their own profit, the principles of prosperity are true, nonetheless. And if you’re going to draw Godly wisdom from the scriptures, it would be prudent to start with the words of Jesus, specifically the parable of the sower (reference Matthew 13, Mark 4, or Luke 8).
Because Jesus said, “Do you not understand this parable? How then will you understand all the parables” (Mark 4:13 (NKJV])?
In other words, the key to understanding the parables of Jesus begin with unlocking this one. But we’ll get back to that later.
First, the issue I have with how some ministers teach prosperity is they put too much onus on God and not enough on the believer.
For example, some use this Old Testament passage to teach on tithing, “Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it. And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts. And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts” (Malachi 3:10-12).
The focus is typically on the obedience part, i.e., giving to the church, with an unclear interpretation of the phrase “pour you out a blessing …”
Admittedly, there have been times in the past when I tithed because of the verses just before this passage: “Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings. Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation” (Malachi 3:8-9).
I wasn’t tithing because I believed in the blessing; I was tithing because I believed in the curse.
I have since learned that we are no longer under the curse, “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree” (Galatians 3:13).
We are free to live with the blessing.
Which brings me back to the blessing spoken of in Malachi: What exactly does this mean? Are we to give our money to the church and wait for a monetary windfall? Is tithing the spiritual equivalent of putting money into a slot machine and waiting for a huge payout? Is giving to God the same as scratching off a lottery ticket?
Of course not! But the way some preach prosperity, you would think all you have to do is give, then sit back and wait for the money to roll in.
That’s not how it works.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe the words of Jesus when He said, “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you” (Luke 6:38 (NKJV]).
However, if you read the passage in context, the previous verse reads, “Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven” (Luke 6:37 (NKJV]), implying that He wasn’t just speaking about physical or monetary things, but about how we treat our neighbor.
What then can we learn from the parable of the sower as it pertains to prosperity? If you sow in good ground, it can increase up to thirty, sixty, or a hundred times.
As the Apostle Paul wrote, “But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully” (2 Corinthians 9:6 (NKJV]).
We understand this in the natural: If you want an acre of corn, you must plant an acre of seed. If you want a hundred acres of corn you must sow a corresponding amount of seed.
Some are good at convincing people to sow (you’ll never receive a harvest without first planting seed). However, if you sow a hundred acre of seed, there will be work to do when the fields are ripe with harvest.
And that’s where prosperity teachers and preachers have failed the body of Christ. We’ve neglected to talk about the work involved with bringing in a harvest.
Some may challenge me, “Brother Tim, salvation isn’t by works,” referencing Paul’s famous phrase, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9 (NKJV]).
You are correct, but we’re not talking about our eternal salvation. We’re talking about prosperity in this natural realm. If you are going to prosper, you can’t just give to a preacher, or a church, or some ministry, and then sit back, eat popcorn, watch TV and wait for someone to drop a bunch of money in your lap. You’ve got to get busy.
When God said He would “pour you out a blessing,” the children of Israel knew that meant their crops and cattle would flourish. Their vineyards and olive trees would be overflowing. That the Lord God would bless them in all the work of their hands (reference Deuteronomy 24:19b). They worked to harvest the entirety of God’s blessing.
He blessed their business and their livelihood. The stereotypical Jew understands this. It seems American Christians do not.
When God pours you out a blessing, it could mean succeeding in a class, a promotion on your job, or new contracts for your business. Whatever it is, it will involve work on your part. And that’s alright; it’s to be expected.
It’s okay to give to the church or ministries and believe that God will bless you. You’ll never get a harvest without sowing a seed. But you must be busy doing something for God to prosper it and, consequently, you.
That’s one of the reasons James wrote, “faith without works is dead” (James 2:26b).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
