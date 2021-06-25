As long as I can remember, I have been (as my mother said) “big boned.”
That’s a nice way to put it. As a result of my big bonedness, I’m familiar with many of the weight-loss programs on the market for the past few decades.
Several years back I decided to try a new meal replacement program. This program championed the simplicity that we all need by taking a food-like substance from a foil pack that simply needed a little water and a microwave.
I didn’t recognize the dish by its appearance or its smell, but according to the package it was supposed to be a delicious and filling bowl of nutrition.
I carefully measured the appropriate amount of water into a bowl and then added the contents of this unidentifiable meal.
It looked like some dried bits of a vegetable variety and some type of granular or powdery mix. The dried contents immediately floated to the surface. That’s where it gets weird.
Among the innocent looking, light colored particles floating to the top was this lone piece of something black. In reality, it was probably something that would have had some kind of value, but it never got the chance.
In fact, nothing got the chance. That bowl never made it to the microwave.
Perhaps the problem really wasn’t the meal. In fact, I now look back with certainty and know that the problem began somewhere else ... my mind.
I had been preaching through the book of Ecclesiastes and had reached chapter 10 in my studies. When I saw the lone black thing floating, verse number one crowded everything else out of my mind. Here it is: Ecclesiastes 10:1a — “Dead flies cause the ointment of the apothecary to send forth a stinking savour”
Truthfully, a dried, dead insect in a bowl of uncooked soup wouldn’t have had a smell at all, but that meal was not going anywhere because of what was in my mind.
This brings us to the next chapter in our devotions from Acts. In chapter five we see that the religious leaders continue to be in an uproar over the preaching of the disciples.
They got away with killing Jesus and they are ready to kill all Christ’s followers in an effort to stamp out the residue of Jesus’ influence.
In a closed meeting to decide how to proceed, Gamaliel, who was perhaps considered to be the most credible theological scholar of the day, stood up and wisely said: “‘And now I say to you, keep away from these men and let them alone; for if this plan or this work is of men, it will come to nothing; but if it is of God, you cannot overthrow it — lest you even be found to fight against God.’ And they agreed with him, and when they had called for the apostles and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go. So they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for His name.” — Acts 5:38-41 NKJV
Gamaliel spoke truth without question. They wasted no time in agreeing, but it appears that they agreed with him in word only. To paraphrase, he said: “if God ain’t in it, it will fizzle out on its own. If God is in it, y’all can’t stop it, so let ‘em alone.”
They agreed! Yes! Amen! Then they called for the apostles to come before them, they beat them, then ordered them to stop ... that’s a far cry from leaving them alone.
They ignored wisdom and did what they had wanted to do all along because they believed in their heart that punishment and pain was the antidote.
Their words were not in step with their heart.
Sometimes we are the same way. We speak truth but our actions send a different message.
We say we follow Christ, but what did He say? “Follow Me and you will become fishers of men.” Could that mean that if we are not fishing for souls that we aren’t really following Christ?
God’s word says in Acts 1 that when the Holy Spirit comes to live in us that “we shall be witnesses.”
Could that mean that if we aren’t sharing our witness that the Holy Spirit does not dwell within us? I will let you seek the answer for yourself, but you can rest assured that when our words say one thing and our actions send a different message, there’s a fly in the ointment for sure!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
