are not Forgotten Genesis 21:8-20
I. Abraham Celebrates Isaac (Genesis 21:8) “The child grew, and was weaned” — According to tradition, Isaac was two years old when weaned. Three years is the age mentioned in 2 Chronicles 31:16, and Samuel was old enough at his weaning to be left at the tabernacle with Eli (1 Samuel 1:24). In Persia and India, it is still the custom to celebrate the weaning of a child by an entertainment. (Ellicott)
Theologians Keil & Delitzsch commented that the weaning of the child, which was celebrated with a feast, furnished the outward occasion for the eventual expulsion of Ishmael. Sarah saw Ishmael mocking, making ridicule on the occasion.
“Isaac, the object of holy laughter, was now made the butt of unholy wit or profane sport. He did not laugh but he was made fun of. The apostle Paul calls this the persecution of him that was after the Spirit by him that was begotten after the flesh” (Galatians 4:29).
II. Sarah’s Scornful Demand (Genesis 21:9-11) In verse 10, notably it is again emphasized that Hagar is an Egyptian. But that may have been how she was known in comparison with another Hagar. It may, however, contain a hint of retaliation as Ishmael remembers how his mother was treated as a foreigner, or even of pride. Egyptians were not short in national pride. According to many historians, they saw themselves as superior to other nationalities. (Pett)
“Wherefore she said unto Abraham, Cast out this bondwoman” (verse 10) — Nothing but the expulsion of Hagar and Ishmael could now preserve harmony in the Abraham/Sarah household. Abraham’s perplexity was relieved by an announcement of the divine will, which in everything, however painful to flesh and blood, all who fear God and are walking in His ways will, like him, promptly obey. This story, as the apostle tells us, in “an allegory” (Galatians 4:22-31) and the “persecution” by the son of the Egyptian was the commencement of the four hundred years’ affliction of Abraham’s seed by the Egyptians. (Jamieson)
III. God Reassures Abraham (Genesis 21:12-13) “In Isaac shall thy seed be called” (verse 12) — Here God shows the propriety of attending to the counsel of Sarah; and lest Abraham, in whose eyes the thing was grievous, should feel distressed on the occasion, God renews his promises to Isaac and his posterity. (Clarke)
IV. Abraham Sends Hagar Away (Genesis 21:14-16) “Took bread, and a bottle” (verse 14) — By the word bread we are to understand the food or provisions which were necessary for her and Ishmael, till they should come to the place of their destination; which, no doubt, Abraham particularly pointed out. The bottle, which was made of skin, ordinarily a goat’s skin, contained water sufficient to last them till they should come to the next well, which, it is likely, Abraham particularly specified also. This well, it appears, Hagar missed, and therefore wandered about in the wilderness seeking more water, till all she had brought with her was expended. We may therefore safely presume that she and her son were sufficiently provided for their journey (which would seem most likely), had they not missed their way. Given that Ishmael could not be carried on his mother’s shoulder will be sufficiently evident when his age is considered; Ishmael was born when Abraham was eighty-six years of age (Genesis 16:16); Isaac was born when he was one hundred years of age (Genesis 21:5); hence Ishmael was fourteen years old at the birth of Isaac. Add to this the age of Isaac when he was weaned, which, from Genesis 21:8, was probably three, and we shall find that Ishmael was at the time of his leaving Abraham not less than seventeen years old; an age which, in those primitive times, a young man was able to gain his livelihood, either by his bow in the wilderness, or by keeping flocks as Jacob did. (Clarke)
V. God’s Promise to Hagar (Genesis 21:17-20) “Hold him in thy hand …” (verse 17) — The literal meaning of this clause is “Bind fast thy hand to him.” It is an idiomatic or figurative expression meaning “Give him thy support now, and take care of him until he reaches manhood.” This abbreviated account closes out the story of Ishmael here, to return as quickly as possible to the story of Isaac. One other important thing would be related first, and that regarded the establishment of Abraham in a settled dwelling place until Isaac should reach manhood. The part that Abimelech played in that shows how necessary were the events of the previous chapter in order to accomplish such a thing. (Coffman)
Central Text: And God heard the voice of the lad; and the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said unto her, What aileth thee, Hagar? fear not; for God hath heard the voice of the lad where he is. Arise, lift up the lad, and hold him in thine hand; for I will make him a great nation. — Genesis 21:17-18
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
