The above makes no difference to me. I can say either one and mean it. So, Merry Christmas to all my readers or Happy Holidays, if you prefer.
I personally do not observe Christmas as a religious holiday. I try not to be judgmental for those who do observe it as the birth of Christ. I choose not to observe it religiously for many reasons. First of all, it is not stipulated within the Bible that we should observe the birth of Christ as a religious holiday. Another reason is that we do not know the exact date of the birth of Christ. Also, if this is truly the holiday to observe the birth of Christ, then it has been so contaminated by pagan practices to broaden the membership of Christianity.
We have now adopted several practices of this holiday that are completely foreign to the word of God, or the Biblical account of the birth of Christ. Then the corporate world also has added its two cents into the practice of observing Christmas in order to receive for themselves massive amounts of profits. Corporate America, or corporate China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, etc. will try to add all they can into our holidays in order to make their profits. I wonder if God will even accept all this because the holidays seem to be about materialism, greed and profits and the receiving of gifts.
I know there are some great and wonderful things about the holiday season, and that there are some serious people in sincerity trying to honor God. I do enjoy many things about the holiday season. Traveling can be fun and exciting with a time of getting close to our families as we may be confined together in an automobile for several hours. This also can create problems with being confined with a problem relationship. But think of the wonder food during the holidays. Wow, the food is great.
I also love the Christmas songs like “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” or “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” There is nothing wrong with gifts and giving, but again Corporate America is making big bucks off this. You know what? I believe, especially as one gets older, the simple side of the holidays is what is so great and wonderful. Hopefully we are able to be with family and friends and share a time of joy and laughter, eat some fantastic food, sing a few songs, and be thankful to the Good Lord for all these things, and yes, especially the birth of Jesus.
At the birth of Jesus, as recorded for us in Luke 2:1-20, we have such great hope given to us in verse 14, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
The birth of Jesus symbolizes God’s willingness to put forth a plan to redeem mankind. This peace is between man and God and the goodwill also. Man was damned to hell before this time, but now this is a new era of time. A new beginning, you might say, for man to now be made acceptable to God through Christ.
“Therefore being justified through faith, we have peace with God through our lord Jesus Christ,” Romans 5:1.
All spiritual blessings in heavenly places are given through Christ Jesus our Lord, Ephesians 1:3.
There is a day in which we are instructed to honor Christ! It is the Lord’s Day or Sunday. There are plenty of scriptures to prove this, as well as Biblical example. In the early church, perhaps the main reason for gathering was to observe communion, or as we call it, the Lord’s Supper.
Christ instituted it Himself as we read, “And as they were eating, Jesus took the bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, ‘Take, eat; this is My body.’ And He took the cup, and gave it to them, saying, ‘Drink ye all of it. For this is My blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins,’” Matthew 26:26-28.
“And upon the first day of the week when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them, ready to depart on the morrow; and continued his speech until midnight,” Acts 20:7.
These symbols that were used to help represent the Passover will now be used to represent the Passover of man’s sins to give complete forgiveness and to reconcile man with God. How wonderful and simple it is to remember the death of Jesus, our Lord and Savior.
In the above two scripture references, we have Jesus giving us the Lord’s Supper and then we notice that it was a common practice to meet upon the first day of the week in order to observe communion. Each week has a first day. The early church partook of the Lord’s Supper each first day of the week. If the truth is stated only one time, it remains true. Christ has given instruction for our worship in the church. The primary reason for worship is to remember the death of Jesus. By remembering His death, we also remember His burial and resurrection.
I Corinthians 11 is almost a whole chapter dealing with the abuse of the Communion. They were making a whole meal out of it. They were being disrespectful in their worship. They were eating and drinking damnation to their very souls by not even considering the death of Jesus. As we partake of this communion, it is of upmost importance that we meditate upon what these two emblems represent. The bread representing the body of Christ as He hung on the cross, and fruit of the vine representing the shed blood of Christ Jesus. All Christians should be worshipping Jesus through this communion observance. He gave His life for me! Now I have peace with the Father God through faith in Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. The congregation I attend does serve the communion each Lord’s day. It is such a blessing. Will you please come worship with us?
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.