“Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers,” Romans 15:8.
To be minister of the circumcision means the Jews, those who practiced circumcision. The verse above states that Jesus came specifically to the house of Israel to confirm the promises made unto the fathers. What promises? The Jews should have known what promises were being fulfilled. The same promise that Peter spoke of on the Day of Pentecost.
“For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call,” Acts 2:39.
This promise included both Jew and Gentile (all that are afar off). The two things we want to consider from these verses are: What is the actual promise spoken of in these verses? And the confirmation of these promises being made through Jesus.
I just wrote about this a few weeks ago in a similar article. The promise goes back to Abraham in Genesis 12:1-3, especially the last part of verse 3.
“And in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”
This is the promise. Jesus can be a blessing to each family on earth. Christianity and the Lord’s church is a blessing to the world. Through Jesus, each person of the world can have hope of eternal life. There are both spiritual blessings and physical blessings through Jesus. The Christian nations are there first to feed the other nations when in a time of calamity or disaster of some sort. Christianity is a generous and kind faith showing sympathy even to its enemies. Christianity is represented in practically all nations, and especially improving the lives of those who accept Christ. Nations in which the church of our Lord is established benefit; there is a better class of people. Jesus came to confirm these promises given to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and later to all others down through the centuries. How did Jesus confirm these promises? Through His teachings and instructions to the people. Jesus taught the people how to live a life of righteousness, morality, love, and how to be pleasing to God the Father. All spiritual blessings are a result of the work of Jesus, Ephesians 1:3.
Since Jesus is God on earth in human form, He spoke on behalf of the Father and confirmed that He came to fulfill the prophesies in the Old Testament. Jesus fulfilled the promise given to Abraham, and all the others, that through Jesus all nations of the earth would be blessed. We tend to emphasize the spiritual part of this and the hope of heaven that we all now can have. But Jesus also confirmed all the prophesies through the miracles that he did.
“And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, (Messiah), the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name,” John 20:30-31.
Now, of all the problems of a spiritual or physical nature as God’s people are accepting the Lord’s teachings and are converted over to Christianity in the New Testament, circumcision seems to be the number one problem. The Jews had practiced circumcision since the time of Abraham, some 2,000 years previous to Jesus. And circumcision is very important in the New Testament, but not physical circumcision. Spiritual circumcision of the heart is what is important in the New Testament. This circumcision of the heart now forms the spiritual Israel. We are all of spiritual Israel if our hearts have been circumcised. We will notice in the following verses that God and Christ are the surgeons who perform the circumcision on those who are obedient to their faith.
“In whom also you are circumcised with a circumcision made without hands, in putting off the body of the sins of the flesh by the circumcision of Christ: buried with him in baptism, wherein also ye are risen with him through the faith of the operation of God, who has raised him from the dead. And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses,” Colossians 2:11-13.
God and Christ cut off the man of sin and has forgiven us.
“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new,” 2 Corinthians 5:17.
Also this is the new birth that Jesus speaks of to Nicodemus, John 3:3-5.
God cuts off the sin part of our selves and makes us alive through our faith and obedience to Christ. We as Christians have all been circumcised of the heart when we are baptized into Christ, Galatians 3:26-28. In fact, verse 28 states that we are Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise. So if we have been baptized into Christ, we accept Christ as the Messiah as prophesied in the Old Testament, also we accept Christ as the Son of God as we make that good confession of our faith before we are baptized.
“And as they went on their way, they came into a certain water: and the eunuch said, See, here is water; What doth hinder me to be baptized? and Philip said, if thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. And he commanded the chariot to stand still: and they went down both into the water, both Philip and the eunuch; And he baptized him,” Acts 8:36-38.
The Jews apparently had a hard time understanding the circumcision of the heart. Many of us also fail to understand the importance of this circumcision of the heart. Christianity is the elect of God, a holy nation, a royal priesthood. Christianity today is the spiritual Israel and we are the seed of Abraham through faith. Israel, as a nation, was destroyed in 70 AD, never to rise again. No Jew can prove his bloodline today. Records have been destroyed, Israel has been destroyed and taken captive and scattered throughout the world. Their blood has intermingled with the world. The Law of Moses was abolished when Jesus died of the cross of Calvary. There will NEVER be sacrificial animals offered again to God from Jerusalem. We are in the last of time now. Make your life right with God now through Christianity. Has your heart been circumcised?
Some of these verses again have been suggested to me from Brother Ira Goforth. I appreciate the ideas given to me from others also; in times past from Tom and Judy.
Please come worship with us and study as we search for the truth of God’s word.
