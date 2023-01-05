God Promises Restoration and Protection
Isaiah 43:1-4, 10-12
I. The Blessing of Belonging (Isaiah 43:1)
This chapter has a plain connection with the close of the foregoing chapter 42, but a very surprising one. It was there (previous chapter) said that Jacob and Israel would not walk in God's ways, and that when he corrected them for their disobedience, they were stubborn and laid it not to heart; and now one would think it should have followed that God would utterly abandon and destroy them; but no, the next words are, “But now, fear not, O Jacob! O Israel! I have redeemed thee, and thou art mine.”
Though many among Israel were intractable and unreformed, yet God would continue his love and care for his people, and the body of that nation should still be reserved for mercy. God's goodness takes occasion from man's badness to appear so much the more illustrious.
“For where sin abounded, grace did much more abound” (Romans 5:20), and mercy rejoices against judgment, as having prevailed and carried the day (James 2:13).
The expressions of God's favor and goodwill to his people here are very high, and speak abundance of comfort to all the spiritual seed of upright Jacob and praying Israel; for to us is this gospel preached as well as unto those that were captives in Babylon, Hebrews 4:2. Here we have the grounds of God's care and concern for his people and the interests of his church and kingdom among men. Jacob and Israel, though in a sinful miserable condition, shall be looked after. (Matthew Henry)
II. Good News About God’s Presence (Isaiah 43:2)
“When thou passest through the waters” - The general sense of the promise in this verse is that God will so support and protect His (own) people and that He will do likewise with spiritual church in those adversities and calamities which seem to threaten its destruction that it shall never be destroyed; and that true believers shall always be supported by the hand of the Almighty. The expression in this verse seems to allude to some preceding events in the Jewish history, and to have respect to some succeeding ones (note Psalms 66:11-12). (Coke)
As for me [author comments], I personally like the comments provided by Joseph Parker’s "The People’s Bible": “We must all pass through the water, and through the fire: how are we to pass? Alone? We may never come out. I beheld, and one like unto the Son of God was with them in the burning fiery furnace: when they came out the smell of fire had not passed upon them. The fire is a lion that knows God; he lays his hand upon its burning mane, and quiets the infinite cruelty, and turns it into a blessing. Have no fear of water and fire, for they stand as symbolical expressions for all manner of trials, because they are all under God's control. No man can do you the slightest harm. Even critics cannot take the bread out of your mouth. Foolish are they who suppose that anybody can do them the slightest harm, except for the passing moment: and there shall come compensation and advantage that shall make the sufferer bless the critic for his unintentional kindness. Thou couldest have no power at all against me, except it were given thee from above." Amen? Amen!
III. God: The Divine Difference Maker (Isaiah 43:3-4)
God had often saved his people at the expense of other nations, whom he had, as it were, in their stead, given up to destruction. (Benson)
“Since thou wast precious in my sight, thou hast been honourable.” - That is, from the time that I chose thee for my precious and peculiar treasure and people, I have had a great esteem and affection for thee. The text has been translated by some to mean, “Because thou hast been precious in my sight, thou hast been honoured,” translated, “Bible historians think that the prophet refers to the deliverance from Sennacherib, whereby God abundantly showed that the Jewish nation was precious and honorable in his sight; and the men, in the last clause, refers to the Assyrians, and the people to the Chaldeans. The Assyrians suffered a fearful slaughter (Isaiah 37:36) for the sake of the Jews, and the empire of the Chaldees was to be overturned by the Medes and Persians to procure their deliverance. In both which instances God abundantly testified that his church was precious, and honorable in his sight, and much beloved by him. Likewise, my friend, God has always and always “Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.” (Revelation 3:10)
IV. Called for a Sacred Cause (Isaiah 43:10-12)
By the word “servant,” some think that Isaiah is meant, but I prefer to take it collectively for all the prophets; for there is a change of number. Now, this name was peculiarly bestowed on the prophets, whom the Lord chose for the purpose of maintaining his truth; and yet, in making use of the singular number, there can be no doubt that he looked chiefly to Christ, in whom all the prophecies are contained and accomplished. (John 1:45; Acts 3:24, and 10:43; Romans 1:2; Hebrews 1:1.)
It is therefore the duty of the Church to defend and publish the truth, that it may be honored by posterity from age to age; not that the Lord needs this assistance, but because in this way he wishes to prove and establish its truth among men. Here Isaiah includes all believers, for this office of bearing testimony is binding on all, but especially on ministers, who ought to be standard-bearers, and to set an example before others. For this reason, also they are particularly mentioned; but in general, no man ought to be accounted a believer, who conceals the knowledge of God within his own heart, and never makes an open confession of the truth. (Calvin)
Central Text: But now thus saith the Lord that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine. - Isaiah 43:1
