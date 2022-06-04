Hello friend and welcome to the Summer Quarter for our study in the International Sunday School Lesson series.
For the months of June, July, and August, we will study from the general theme, “Partners in a New Creation.” How befitting following the Spring Quarter and our study of “God Frees and Redeems.”
You and I, my friend, as believers on the Lord Jesus Christ, have been made free from the “law of sin and death.”
But let us not use that freedom to continue in sin, “God forbid!”
Rather, let us, as a holy people called out by God like the children of Israel, choose to live a life of “liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” (Galatians 5:1)
We can do that as “citizens of the new creation” because, “God Delivers and Restores” (Unit 1), “The Word: The Agent of Creation” (Unit 2), and we have “The Great Hope of the Saints” (Unit 3).
Lessons for the quarter are from Isaiah, St. John, and Revelation, respectively. Be inspired!
While the previous chapter gives the opinion on the gods of Babylon, this chapter explains the judgment about Babylon itself. The LORD speaks directly to Babylon. He shows her how enormously she will be humiliated. Her pride will be humiliated down to the dust (Isaiah 47:1). All this humiliation has Babylon to blame on herself through her cruel treatment of God’s people. The LORD avenges Himself to them and proves Himself as the Redeemer of His people (Isaiah 47:4). As the “LORD of hosts,” He has absolute authority. As “the Holy of Israel,” He indicates what the character of His people should be in their connection with Him. It also indicates the contrast with the unholy character of Babylon.
Likewise, my friend, our connection with God is indicated by our “Christian” character bestowed upon us through the workings of the Holy Spirit granted to us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his redemptive work! Thusly, let us strive daily to not allow ourselves to become “entangled” with the “unholy character” of this present age. Amen? Amen! (Kingcomments)
Bible scholar James Burton Coffman noted that the various sins of Babylon are listed here: (1) her egotistical boasting; (2) her reliance upon the black arts of sorcery and enchantments; (3) her having given herself wholly to lustful, sinful pleasures; (4) her trusting in her wickedness; (5) her overconfident sense of security; (6) her reliance upon her own wisdom and knowledge; and (7) most importantly of all, the attitude that is mentioned twice, in Isaiah 47:8,10, her self-deification visible in her thoughts that, “I am, and there is none else besides me!”
What is glaringly plain in such an attitude is that there is no consciousness of God or belief in Him whatsoever. This was the greatest and the worst of Babylon’s sins.
In his commentary series, Dr. Petts commented that in view of all that he has previously said about Babylon (Isaiah 44:13-14), it is clear that Isaiah could have expected nothing less than its destruction. Nor could he have doubted that it was necessary. For the shadow of Babylon, the great Anti-God and proponent of the occult, continually hung over the world, and over the people of God, and had to be dealt with. Her evil spiritual influence was known throughout the Near Eastern world and was affecting the future of Yahweh’s (God’s) Servant. There was therefore no alternative to her permanent destruction.
“Behold, they shall be as stubble” (verse 14) — The judgment to be inflicted upon the professors and encouragers of the vain arts above mentioned is here elegantly and metaphorically described. The prophet says that all those mentioned in the 13th verse, like stubble, should be set on fire by the divine wrath, and so wholly consumed that nothing of them should remain which could be serviceable for any purpose whatever; for, as from wood and other fuel, when burned, there remain embers, before which a person may warm himself, and glowing ashes before which one may sit, to drive away the cold; these, on the contrary, should be consumed like stubble, so as to be wholly destroyed, and to leave nothing for any use or service. (Thomas Coke)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
