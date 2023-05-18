How do you respond to situations that arise in your life? What is your go-to thinking? What logic do you use? Is it based off the Bible and its promises? Or is it based off your experience and previous results?
How you respond to any situation reveals how you internalize your problems. And it reveals to those around you how you perceive reality. Allow me to give you an example, or as I call it, king’s logic.
I wasn’t born into royalty, but I can imagine how life may have been if I was. As an early teenager, I accidentally broke a plate glass door at a local business. I was chasing a friend with a shopping cart. However, he was on a bike and there was no way I could catch him running behind it, so I launched it at him. It swerved, he didn’t. He rode merrily down the sidewalk while the shopping cart crashed through a propped-open door.
If I was a king’s son, I would have had one of my servants to handle it. I would have still been embarrassed, but the pressure and strain on my family would have been different.
It’s how a king’s son thinks.
When an issue or crisis arises, he doesn’t sweat it. He knows his father or his father’s servants will take care of it for him. Fretting and worrying is not part of his nature.
What about you? How do you respond when confronted with an issue or a crisis? Do you fret and worry? How am I going to pay this bill? What am I going to do with this wayward child? Is this initial medical diagnosis real or cautionary?
How you respond to bad news reveals your relationship with your Heavenly Father. Do you take it to Him, seek His counsel and advice, and then leave the care of it with Him? Or do you assume you are on your own, with no help from God or anyone, alone, abandoned, and orphaned?
I am asking this because these questions helped to identify areas in which I need to work. You might think I share with you the things I have conquered, or mindsets I have overcome. But this is what I’m working on, transforming my mind, conforming it to the Word of God (reference Romans 12:2).
I was out cutting grass the other day when I started thinking about a bill that may come due. Before I could wonder how it would be paid, it was as if the Lord asked me if I thought king’s kids worry about any bills? That’s when I realized I needed to change my thoughts.
What does the Bible say about us? How does God see us?
The Apostle Peter referred to us as royalty: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light,” (1 Peter 2:9).
John the Revelator saw it the same way: “To Him who loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood, and has made us kings and priests to His God and Father, to Him be glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen,” (Revelation 1:5b-6 [MEV]).
The Apostle John took it one step further and called us the children of God: “Consider how much love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God. Therefore the world does not know us, because it did not know Him. Beloved, now are we children of God …” (1 John 3:1-2a [MEV]).
Did you catch that last phrase?
“… now are we children of God …”
Not when we get to heaven. Not in the sweet by and by, but right now, today, in this present moment.
If this is true (and I believe it is), then why do I worry about a bill coming due. The psalmist declared He owns the cattle on a thousand hills (reference Psalm 50:10). Would a kind, loving, gracious Heavenly Father deny meeting His child’s need?
After all, He’s already promised, “But my God shall supply your every need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus,” (Philippians 4:19 [MEV]).
Plus, the 23rd Psalm begins, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”
Sooner or later, I’m going to have to believe what He says is true and stand in faith and watch it come to pass.
This is where I am, and this is what I’m working on. As I’ve heard others say, I might not have arrived, but I’ve left the station. My prayer for you, Dear Reader, is that you’ll come to an understanding of who you are in Christ Jesus, to know your position in the family of God, and then stand up and claim your rights and privileges as His child.
