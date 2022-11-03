God Picked You!
Ephesians 1:1-14
I. Greetings and Salutations (Ephesians 1:1-2)
Just as in the four previous letters (Romans, 1 & 2 Corinthians, Galatians; most notably), Paul presents himself here as “an apostle”. And just as in the second letter to the Corinthians he adds “of Christ Jesus by the will of God”. In some of the letters, he also mentions a co-sender (see 1 Corinthians 1:1; 2 Corinthians 1:1; Colossians 1:1; observe Philippians 1:1). He doesn’t do that in this one. God had announced to Paul, and to him alone, the mystery of the unity between Christ and the church (read Romans 1:1; Galatians 1:1). Considering the purpose of this letter, it must be plain and clear from which position Paul is speaking. That’s why he presents himself as an apostle, which means "sent one." (Kingcomments)
“Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” (verse 2)
The linking of the Savior’s name with that of the Father as the source of grace and peace indicates the apostolic certainty of our Lord's oneness with deity itself.
Regarding grace and peace … "Grace" with variations was a typical Greek greeting, and "Peace" was a Hebrew greeting. Paul combined the two, with his own genius for improving both of them and expanding their meanings. In the Christian concept, grace is not merely "cheerio," but the joy unspeakable flowing outward to people from the fountain of God's gracious and overflowing love, forgiveness and mercy, and that without any merit whatever on the part of people. Peace is not merely the tranquility and equilibrium of a soul in harmony with the Creator, but the word also anchors and symbolizes one of the great value judgments of Christianity, namely, that peace is better than war. (Coffman)
As Dr. Alfred Martin noted in the Wycliffe Bible Commentary, "This same greeting is found in all of Paul's epistles, though the word mercy is added in the Pastorals.”
II. Chosen in Him (Ephesians 1:3-6)
"Blessed," "blest," "blessings," keywords that are more than the fascination exercised over a person’s mind but cover very deep thoughts and go very far into the center of their Christian life. God blesses us by gifts; we bless Him by our words [and life]. The aim of His act of blessing is to evoke in our hearts the love that praises. We receive first, and then, moved by His mercies, we give. Our highest response to His most precious gifts is that we shall "take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord," and in the depth of thankful and recipient hearts shall say, "Blessed be God who hath blessed us." (MacLaren)
When we say “blessed,” note that the character and the extent of these blessings are what constitute and are a primary component to the Christian life.
Now, when the Apostle speaks about "spiritual blessings," he does not merely use that word "spiritual" as defining the region in us in which the blessings are given, though that is also implied; but rather as pointing to the medium by which they are conferred. That is to say, he calls them "spiritual" not because they are, unlike material and outward blessings, gifts for the inner man, the true self, but because they are imparted to the waiting spirit by that Divine Spirit who communicates to men all the most precious things of God. They are "spiritual" because the Holy Spirit is the medium of communication by which they reach men’s spirits.
As it relates to being “chosen,” the Authorized Version speaks of “adoption of children” (verse 5). This hardly expresses it correctly. Believers in the Lord Jesus Christ are not adopted into the family of God; they are born (reference John 3:1-7) into the family. The Greek has only one word “Son-place.” We are placed into the position of Sons [daughters]. Not alone hath God given to us His own nature, but He gives us, because we have that nature in and through His Son, the place as Sons. He has made us Sons, like the Son, whom He raised from the dead and seated at His own right hand. Thusly, He has accepted us “as [His] beloved” in the Beloved One [Jesus]. All this God planned and willed before the foundation of the world. (Gaebelein’s Annotated)
III. Redemption Through His Blood (Ephesians 1:7-12)
Redemption (Greek “apolytrosin”) means release from slavery (note Ephesians 1:14; 4:30; Luke 21:28; Romans 3:24; 8:23; 1 Corinthians 1:30; Colossians 1:14; Hebrews 9:15; 11:35). It involves buying back and setting free by paying a ransom price. Jesus Christ has redeemed us from sin (Hebrews 9:15), namely, set us free from slavery to it (see Romans 6). The blood, representative of the life, of the perfect Sacrifice had to flow out of Him for this to happen (Romans 3:24-25; reference Hebrews 9:22). (Constable)
IV. Sealed with the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 1:13-14)
Special note: "God’s spiritual blessings for believers are based not only on the sovereign election of the Father (Ephesians 1:3-6) and the redemptive work of the Son (Ephesians 1:7-12), but also on the seal of the Holy Spirit."
Christ in the Text: Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ. - Ephesians 1:3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.