It’s been a year since my mother passed. My father died shortly afterwards. The anniversary of his death is next week. Their passing brought a grief I had never experienced. If you were reading my column last year during that period of my life, you may recall I named the grief George.
Allow me to recap: I had heard grief could be like a thousand-pound gorilla that shows up unannounced and sits on your chest. It can be hard to breathe or focus on anything else. And getting that gorilla to leave can be just as challenging. He doesn’t go until he’s ready. While explaining this concept to my siblings, I decided to nickname this gorilla George.
The concept helped me communicate my feelings as well as understand my brother and sister. In the midst of planning the funerals or travel arrangements for family, there might be an unexpected pause in the conversation; someone would go silent or seemed distracted. I could just ask, “George?” And they could simply nod their head without any additional communication. I knew it was time to comfort someone, or allow them a minute to compose themselves, or at the least pause for remembrance.
I can remember thinking, “I’m a faith guy. I’m not moved by what I feel. I’m moved by what I believe.”
And yet, I was brought to tears numerous times. In an attempt to fend off tears for my mother, I focused on caring for my dad. When he passed, I was left with numbness. And an occasional visit from George.
But it’s been a year now. And I was wondering where’s George been. What’s he been up to? That thousand-pound gorilla of grief hasn’t shown his face around me in a while. Maybe it’s time to revisit him. Or note his passing.
Admittedly, I try not to be emotional. I was raised in a mildly misogynistic environment where boys don’t cry. And men suck it up. We don’t allow our emotions free reign. The grief of my parents' passing brought an intensity of emotion for which I had little experience. Not much, but a little.
A few years previously, my dear friend Eddie Fernandez passed away. If you live in Athens, Tennessee, you may remember him as the husband of Angela of the Angela’s Cuban Deli (which later became Angela’s Cuban Restaurant and is now Angela’s Miami Grill). While at his funeral, something foreign to me happened. There were lyrics to a hymn in the program which I didn’t know. However, when the organist began to play, I immediately recognized the melody as "Hyfrydol." That was the song the quartet was scheduled to play the following morning as a prelude at Brainerd Baptist Church. It was as if my different worlds (i.e., my musical performance life and my personal life) were colliding. I found myself beginning to weep uncontrollably.
It was an emotion with which I was unfamiliar, an attack of grief that I had never felt. I realized my display would probably embarrass my wife and family, but it was something unexperienced and, for a short time, I wondered if I had reached a place from which I could not return. Would I simply collapse from crying?
Fortunately, my wife knew what to do; she patted my thigh, leaned in close and said, “It’s going to be okay.”
That was all I needed; some reassurance that I would return to normal, life would go on, this too would pass. It was my first experience with grief. And it helped me to understand and cope with the death of my parents.
A short time later, I heard the phrase, “Everyone you know dies.”
That was a hard thing to hear but there is some truth in it. They either die before you or after you; no one here gets out alive.
Or as the Bible says, “As it is appointed for men to die once, but after this comes the judgment, so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many, and He will appear a second time, not to bear sin but to save those who eagerly wait for Him” (Hebrews 9:27-28 [MEV]).
“But what about the rapture?” some may ask. “Won’t some go without experiencing death?”
“For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet call of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we shall be forever with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18 [MEV]).
So maybe I should modify my statement about everyone you know dying and say it this way: Should the Lord delay His return, we’ll all go by the way of the grave.
Regardless of your theology, it is a sobering thought; everyone has to deal with death eventually.
Grief, however, is a different subject.
“But I would not have you ignorant, brothers, concerning those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13 [MEV]).
Death may be permanent, but grief is temporary. As Christians, our grief should be tempered with hope.
If you’ve been acquainted with grief, like I was with George, please know that it doesn’t have to stay in your life.
Jesus dealt with it so you don’t have to: “Surely he has borne our grief and carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted” (Isaiah 53:4 [MEV]).
George may come to visit, but he doesn’t have to set up permanent residence. It’s okay to tell George to leave and allow your life to return to some normalcy. There’s no reason to feel guilty for dismissing grief. The joy of the Lord is our strength (reference Nehemiah 8:10). It’s hard to hold joy and grief at the same time.
