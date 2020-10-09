There are some of life’s ingredients that remind me of my mother’s home cooking.
Growing up in an old country home with little access to processed foods, Momma, like most country ladies, cooked things from “scratch.” Best I can remember, that process involved a pinch of this and a pinch of that, all from memory without consulting any written recipe.
Life itself is such a mixture, a pinch of this and a pinch of that. The mixing bowl contains bitter and sweet, all working together for our good and God’s glory.
Due to some recent health problems, I have been reminded of some double-sided words. One that keeps popping up in my mind is contentment. From my earliest days on the farm, then in college, graduate school, and as pastor, I labored incessantly seeming never to be satisfied with the days’ accomplishments. Enough was never enough! My lifelong friend, Dr. Dolphus Price, exclaimed to me that he had never gone to bed a day in his life that he had done everything he wanted to do that day.
Was he wrong? Is industry and tenacity bad? I think not.
After all, the scripture is clear: “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might” (Ecclesiastes 9:10a). Personally, I have a bit of disdain for a shiftless, lazy mentality. Low bar living has never appealed to me.
But there is another side to the coin. The Bible also states, “And having food and raiment let us be therewith content” (I Timothy 6:8). Clearly the industry of the equation is in the procurement of that food and raiment.
We are raising a generation satisfied, yes even contented, in the food and raiment of life being provided for them by someone else. Contentment as an entitlement is miles away from its real meaning.
“The height by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night” (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow). I recall hearing my spiritual grandfather, Dr. R.G. Lee, state, “No man has the right to a night’s rest who has not had a hard day’s work.”
On Sunday afternoons in late spring in our farming community in west Tennessee, it was not uncommon to see farmers in pick-up trucks riding the roads viewing the fields covered with row upon row of new corn or soybeans or cotton. There was a certain contentment that accompanied those excursions.
Contentment born from toil that produced contentment in knowing proper preparations and patient labor that was needed to bear its designated fruits.
I have seen malcontents for 50-plus years; people who hopped from one job to another job, marriage-to-marriage, and church-to-church. Without exception, each one expected a result that was improbable, most often impossible, without the prelude of required due diligence.
God does give certain commands that if followed properly will reap specific benefits. One of those benefits is contentment.
Russell Conwell, in his all time classic “Acres of Diamonds,” explores the great lesson: how to find your own wealth. He tells of an ancient Persian, Ali Hafed, who owned a very large farm that boasted orchards, grain fields and gardens. Ali was not only wealthy but also contented.
One day a visitor from the East told Ali about diamonds and diamond mines of his own country. Ali Hafed went to bed that night a poor man, poor because he was discontented. He sold his beautiful farm and traveled the world over searching for the rare stones.
He became poor, broken and defeated and in despondence took his own life. Conwell recorded the account of the man who had purchased Hafed’s farm watering his camels in the brook that ran through the farm. The man saw a flash of light from the sands of the stream. He pulled from the water a stone that reflected all the hues of the rainbow.
The man had discovered the diamond mine of Golconda; the most magnificent diamond mine in all history. If Ali Hafed had remained at home contended to dig in his own garden, he would have had acres of diamonds.
Benjamin Franklin put it best when he said, “Contentment makes poor men rich; discontentment makes rich men poor.” Fanny Crosby caught the truth of contentment even though she lives her life sightless.
She worked the garden God gave her and tens of thousands of believers have been lifted to the heights by the words of her inspired hymns. At a very early age she wrote, “Oh, what a happy soul I am, although I cannot see. I am resolved that in this world contented I will be. How many blessings I enjoy that other people don’t. To weep and sigh because I’m blind, I cannot and I won’t.”
These paradoxes are baffling to the world, but are perfectly normal to the believer. To the student of the Word, God has a way of taking complex truth and making it simple. Truths such as:
• The believer can see that which is invisible
• The believer can be a conqueror only by yielding
• For the believer the way up is down.
• For the believer the cross is before the crown.
• The believer is made free by becoming a bond slave to his master
• The believer saves his life by losing it and loses his life by seeking to save it
Life’s true contentment never comes from pleasure, power, or possessions but from being fitted in His yoke of service. We live in a weary world made up of exhausted players seeking contentment in all the wrong things.
The answer is so simple we stumble across it in pursuit of the world’s bobbles and trinkets. Paul revealed it to his young son in the faith in I Timothy 6:6 where he states that godliness with contentment is great gain. As an old preacher, Paul had served well during times of abundance and abasement, everywhere and in all things. His conclusion was he wanted nothing because he had learned to be content.
Anyone with Christ and nothing more has everything and the man who has everything and does not have Christ has nothing. Life does not consist in the abundance of things a man possesses.
The writer of Hebrews noted that a contented spirit drives covetousness away (Hebrews 13:5). It takes a lifetime to learn that those things most valuable come with no price tag. The believer is rich because He Who was rich became poor so that we might be rich (II Corinthians 8:9).
What a grand life lesson. Few of us ever learn it. Those that do can do all things through Christ! Pity more do not learn it early since contentment is the sure outcome!
Dr. Jack Scallions serves as pastor emeritus of Fairview Baptist Church in Athens.
