John, the apostle, opens the curtain on a scene of Jesus washing the feet of the disciples in John 13.
The Master, who humbled Himself to this menial task that night, taught His disciples and us two important truths. First, daily cleansing from daily defilement of sin. Although we are completely cleansed in relationship at salvation, the need for unbroken fellowship hinges on confession and the forsaking of daily sin (I John 1:9). Secondly, He taught that when we humbly care for the needs of others, we are most like our Savior. He declared that He had given the disciples an example.
He closed the lesson with these words, “If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them” (John 13:17).
The Bible has much to say about the route to happiness.
Job declared, “Behold, happy is the man whom God correcteth: therefore despise not thou the chastening of the Almighty” (Job 5:17).
The Psalmist wrote, “Happy is the people that is in such a case: yea, happy is that people whose God is the LORD” (Psalm 144:15).
Solomon, the wise man, wrote in Proverbs 16:20, “He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and whoso trusteth in the LORD, happy is he.”
Simon Peter, in speaking to the persecute saints, encouraged them in I Peter 3:14a, “But and if ye suffer for righteousness’ sake, happy are ye.”
Today, many seek happiness from a bottle, amusements, relationships, or some experience or circumstance. I can remember a catchy tune that had everyone humming and in a happy mood. Bobby McFerrin wrote it in 1988 with the simple thought, “Don’t worry. Be happy.”
Although there were a half-dozen stanzas, the repetitive chorus was what stuck in everyone’s minds, including mine:
Here’s a little song I wrote
You might want to sing it note for note
Don’t worry. Be happy.
In every life we have some trouble
When you worry you make it double
Don’t worry. Be happy.
I ran across a quote by Lev Grossman that sums up the contradiction to this happy little song.
Grossman stated, “If there is a single lesson that life teaches us, it’s that wishing doesn’t make it so. Words and thoughts don’t change anything. Language and reality are kept strictly apart.”
I learned years ago that life is not made up of dreams. It is made up of decisions.
A Gallup poll revealed that although 60% of Americans have some feelings of happiness, only four out of 10 say they have a satisfying purpose for life. The single-minded pursuit of happiness appears to ironically leave people less happy.
Who wouldn’t wish to have a life of happiness? No problems, no disappointments, no struggles of any kind, just daily peace, and tranquility with physical and emotional enjoyment. My personal experience and understanding from scripture is that in this life it is impossible. In this world we have tribulation. Man is born to adversity.
Job said it best in Job 5:7, “Yet man is born unto trouble, as the sparks fly upward.”
Yet, we press on seeking happiness in unreasonable and unscriptural ways.
Some have the misguided thought that happiness is in the possession of wealth. The ancient king, Midas, wished all he touched would be turned to gold. The legend is that his wish was granted, but he nearly starved to death coming to realize what the Scriptures professes.
“For a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesses” (Luke 12:15).
Alchemy, the medieval forerunner of chemistry, started in ancient Egypt and climaxed in Western Europe in the 13th through the 15th centuries as a belief that a substance could be found that would turn base metals into gold and silver, not realizing that the process would make gold as cheap as the rocks of the field. I read where a jungle tribe would catch monkeys by placing shiny trinkets in a clay jar whose mouth was so small that the little monkeys would be unable to remove their hands once he had clutched the trinket. Rather than give up the prize, they would submit to capture. So many are entrapped into believing true happiness comes from possessions.
Others have chosen the possession of health to always make them happy. The fact remains that disease, sickness, and death invade these physical bodies in spite of all we or medical science in general can do. We certainly should care for our bodies as the temple of God, but God never intended for us to take these bodies that are acclimated to this earth into Heaven. The Greeks held their Olympiads. The Irish held their Tailteann games of Lughnasa 2,500 years ago. Ancient Rome had its Actian games established by Emperor Augustus. In England, during the reign of Henry VIII, the sons of noblemen were advised to give themselves to sports and leave study and learning to the sons of the lower class. Still, we press on with our miracle drugs, health supplements, gyms and workout stations, only to prolong the inevitable.
The culture of the 1960s and ‘70s introduced freedom as the answer to happiness with unbridled expression through rebellion, drugs, immorality, and the rock culture of today. People who declared their rights and their disgust against being told what to do ultimately discovered, as the prodigal’s son, the far country is not a happy place.
The conclusion of the matter in discovering happiness is the difficulty in defining it. To me, the solution is the one word, “obedience.” The cloud over mankind’s long history from Adam in the Garden to today is disobedience. Obedience to God’s precepts and principles and their application to life’s issues produce happiness.
Ann Sullivan wrote to a friend a detailed account of the struggle with Helen Keller that occurred one day.
She closed by saying; “I saw clearly that it was useless to try to teach her language or anything else until she learned to obey me. I have thought about it a great deal and the more I think, I am certain that obedience is the gateway through which knowledge and love enters the mind.”
God has a perfect plan for individuals, families, churches, governments, and all other entities. One would assume His plan would provide the best avenue for happiness since He is all-wise. Given time and space, there is ample proof that deviation from scriptural principles always ends in heartache, disappointment, and unhappiness. Still, we press on with the outcome-based reasoning assuming what has historically proven unsuccessful will somehow be different for us and will bring happiness. Name any topic. Breech any subject. Raise any question and you can find God’s answer within God’s Word. Follow it and expect to be on the road to happiness.
Dr. Jack Scallions serves as pastor emeritus of Fairview Baptist Church in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.