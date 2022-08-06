I’m not perfect, not by a long shot. But I’m better than I used to be. My goal is to continuously work to improve myself. I have learned, if you want to improve, you must take an honest, unbiased look at yourself. When character flaws are revealed, the challenge is to then take the necessary action to change your behavior.
Which reminds me of a definition I heard of repent: To change direction. Seems simple enough unless the Lord convicts you to deal with your flesh. Then you might have a big problem.
Anyway, back to what I’m working on these days …
If you’ve read my columns any length of time, you’ve probably seen me talk about the parable of the Sower Sows the Word.
It’s found in Mark 4 and is famous for this opening line in Jesus’ explanation, “Do you not understand this parable? How then will you understand all the parables?” (Mark 4:13 (MEV])
Understanding this parable is the key to unlocking so many other things in the Bible. It’s kind of like the basics in math or science. You won’t understand algebra without an understanding of elementary functions, such as addition, subtraction, or multiplication. You won’t understand nuclear physics without an understanding of the parts of an atom and how they interact with one another. The Sower Sows the Word is rudimentary knowledge to all other parables of Jesus.
Anytime I’m having issues with anything, whether it be trumpet playing, technical writing, or even my spiritual life, I go back to the basics.
Legendary football coach Vince Lombardi once famously said to his Green Bay Packers on the first day of practice of the new season, “Gentlemen, this is a football!”
I’m sure every player in that room knew what a football was, but coach Lombardi wanted them to focus on the fundamentals. Sometimes, I have to do that myself. Back to the Sower Sows the Word. In this parable, Jesus reveals five things that will hinder the Word of God from producing in our lives: Afflictions, persecutions, the cares of this world, the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things (reference Mark 4:17-19).
If we can get beyond those five, and receive the Word into our hearts, we can, “… bear fruit: thirty, sixty, or a hundred times as much” (Mark 4:20b (MEV]).
But those five things can create a challenge all the days of our lives. The afflictions and persecutions will get the ones with no root, that don’t endure (reference Mark 4:16-17). Many of my church-going friends have been through this process. Satan will try to take them out with sickness or “friends” giving them a hard time for their conversion. It’s not necessarily an easy process, but it can be endured.
Folks that have decided that they can deal with the afflictions and persecutions get another set of challenges: The cares of this world, the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust for other things (reference Mark 4:19). These can be easy to define but more of a task to overcome.
The cares of this world.
In another place, Jesus said, “Take heed to yourselves, lest your hearts become burdened by excessiveness and drunkenness and anxieties of life, and that Day comes on you unexpectedly” (Luke 21:34 (MEV]).
He compared anxiety to drunkenness and cautioned against both. Many won’t tolerate a drunkard, but they’ll entertain a worry wart. Constant worrying will keep the Word of God from producing in your life.
The deceitfulness of riches. If someone is deceiving you, we say they lied to you. Jesus tells us here that money is constantly lying to you. It will say things like, “You don’t have enough to tithe.”
Or, “Help the poor? I am the poor; who’s helping me?”
If you listen to money, it will tell you that you are the tail, you will always be below, you’ll never have enough. If you ignore the lies money says, and instead say what God’s Word says about you, you can produce thirty, sixty, or a hundred times as much.
The lust of other things. That’s the one that got me. It forced me to go back and refocus my life. And before your mind starts thinking I’ve committed something immoral; I’m not talking about sexual sins. I’m talking about simply putting other things before God’s Word.
The Modern English Version translates the phrase, “the desires for other things.”
I allowed my desire for something else to steal my joy.
After I got hold of myself, I realized how silly my irritation had become. If you had told me 10 years ago that I would be upset about the problems I was encountering, I would have been amazed. “First world problems” I’ve heard them called. The fact that I lost a moment of sleep was the sign that I needed to return to the fundamentals of the Sower Sows the Word. You see, the Word has produced in my life. I know it will produce in my life in the future. And any lack of production today is something I can address by simply refocusing my attention.
I challenge you, Dear Reader; take an honest, unbiased look at yourself. What do you need to improve? You can do it with God’s grace. I’ll be praying for you.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
