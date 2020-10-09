You’ve probably seen it on the news or possibly on Facebook, how that a certain company was implementing this new technology that involved inserting an RFID microchip the size of a grain of rice into the hand of the employee.
The rest of the staff were waiting in line at the “chip party” to also receive one. From now on, opening locked doors, paying in the employee cafeteria and more would be easier than ever!
I first saw something like this about 20 years ago and still hear about it now. Many Christians frightfully shout, “the mark of the beast!” And at first glance it does seem like this could potentially become what is spoken about in Revelation chapter 13.
However, let’s not superimpose our ideas onto the text; what does the Bible really say about “the mark of the beast?”
Revelation 13:16-17 states, “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads. And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
Now, first and foremost, let me say that I am no expert when it comes to the mark of the beast, nor do I have some sort of hidden knowledge. My goal here is to get you to think Biblically and learn that we simply cannot impose our thoughts and beliefs on the text.
Why? The Word of God says that we must not add to or take away from it (Deuteronomy 4:2 and 12:32, Revelation 22:18). To say that the mark of the beast is indeed a microchip most definitely adds to the Word, and further, it can blind you to being watchful for when the mark does come.
Think of it like this: what if you end up taking the mark of the beast without realizing it because you added your own deduction to the Word of God and were so determined that it was a microchip and nothing else? Do you see the danger?
It’s best if we let the Word say what it says to the extent of detail available. And if that is not enough for us, then we should continually watch and pray and seek after wisdom.
Also, let me say that I am not saying that it is not a microchip. On the surface, it does seems logical with the way technology is advancing. An RFID microchip could indeed be developed and implanted and used as the preferred payment method.
Just think about how quickly vendors adapted and asked you use contactless forms of payment (via your smartphone) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It makes sense, right?
However, before we accept such a view as a sure thing, let us examine what the Bible actually says. Let’s dig into the Greek (the language the New Testament was originally written in). The word for “mark” in Revelation 13:16 is “charagma” (pronounced khar-ag-mah). The definition of this Greek word is: “stamp, imprinted mark, graving.”
This gives us a clearer view of the “mark.” It sounds less like an implanted microchip and more like a tattoo! Some have spiritualized and symbolized it (there is a lot of symbolism in Revelation) to say that the mark in the forehead is an internal compliance to the man of sin (anti-Christ) manifested by their actions (mark in their hand).
Perhaps that could be a possibility, with a physical engraving taking place as well to show that allegiance. Again, it’s speculation only – so, let us cling to simply what the word says and watch and pray.
I also want to address the “unknown technology” argument. I have heard folks say, “John didn’t know what the microchip was and he was describing it in terms that he was familiar with.” I guess that could be a possibility, but I know the choice of “charagma” (stamp, imprinted mark, graving) was not by happenstance.
The Bible says of itself that “all scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (2 Tim 3:16-17).
This means God inspired, breathed out and chose specifically the words that He wanted written down. John did not choose the word “charagma,” the Holy Spirit did. I think that if God wanted to imply that this was a microchip implanted into the skin, He would have chosen the Greek word “psuche” which means implanted (see James 1:21 NSAB’s rendering) rather than “charagma” which, again, means an imprinting, engraved mark ... denoting something visible on top of the skin.
Beloved, the purpose of this topic today is simply to get you think Biblically and to strip away tradition and anything added to the truth. Is it a chip, a tattoo, something else? I do not know for sure. But I do know that one day the devil will bring forth persecution on the Church and on those who are earnestly awaiting the return of the Lord Jesus and refuse the mark, whatever it is.
Those times will indeed be hard, no longer being able to buy, sell or trade. Therefore, let us be children of the day, awake, sober and watching. Let us pray in the Holy Ghost, building up our most holy faith. If we do this, then no matter how the mark comes, we will be ready.
“Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.” – Psalm 34:19
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.