Easter/Resurrection Sunday
Disciples Come To Believe The Resurrection
Luke 24:13-27, 30-31
I. A Reunion with Jesus (Luke 24:13-16)
Notably, the journey to Emmaus is peculiar to the writer Luke.
Following the empty tomb account, we're immediately told that “on the same day we find two of them going off to Emmaus, a village about seven miles from Jerusalem. As they went, they were deep in conversation about everything that had happened. While they were absorbed in their serious talk and discussion, Jesus himself approached and walked along with them, but something prevented them from recognizing him.” (Phillips)
The 18th century Bible scholar and commentator Heinrich August Wilhelm Meyer noted that, though followers of Jesus, these two did not belong to the 12 (see Luke 24:33); whether they were of the 70 cannot be determined. In other respects, they are relatively unknown except for the one made known to us as “Cleopas” in verse 18.
And that only by chance because he “answering said unto him, Art thou only a stranger in Jerusalem, and hast not known the things which are come to pass there in these days?”
The scholar Daniel Wheldon commented that “the evangelist, by omitting the other, has greatly exercised the commentators in guessing.”
The best conclusion is that, since the apostle has not named the other, let each of you put himself in his place. You may learn much from such company. We make little doubt that Luke intends us to understand that the unnamed disciple was the evangelist/physician himself. Humm! Friend, what do you think?
II. A Request from Jesus and a Response from the Disciples (Luke 24:17-24)
Our Lord’s request?
“And he said to them, 'What is this conversation that you are holding with each other as you walk?' And they stood still, looking sad.” (verse 17, ESV)
That long speech, Luke 24:19-Luke 24:24, presents a view of the two disciples’ states of mind, confused, bewildered and quite likely depressed. Probably it fairly represented the thoughts of many who believed on and thus followed Jesus. Oh, the thoughts that must have lingered in their minds; the charging of the guilt of Christ’s death on "our rulers"; the sad contrast between the officials’ condemnation of Him and their own fond Messianic hopes; and the despairing acknowledgment that these were shattered. (F.B. Meyer)
The reference to "the third day" seems to imply that the two had been discussing the meaning of our Lord’s frequent prophecy about it (Luke 18:31-33, 24:46). The connection in which they introduce it looks as if they were beginning to understand the prophecy, and to cherish a germ of hope in His Resurrection.
III. A Rebuke by Jesus (Luke 24:25-27)
The whole speech shows how complete was the collapse of the disciples’ Messianic hopes, how slowly their minds opened to admit the possibility of Resurrection, and how exacting they were in the matter of evidence for it, even to the point of hesitating to accept angelic announcements.
Jesus is not repelled by doubts and perplexities if they are freely spoken to Him. To put our confused thoughts into plain words tends to clear them, and to bring Him closer to us as our Teacher. His reproach has no anger in it, and inflicts no pain, but puts us on the right track for arriving at the truth. If these two had listened to the "prophets," they would have understood their Master, and known that His divinity could only be realized in His Death and Resurrection.
IV. The Revelation of Jesus (Luke 24:30-31)
Where Jesus is welcomed as guest, He becomes host. Perhaps something in gesture or tone, as He blessed and broke the bread, recalled the loved Master to the disciples’ minds and, with a flash, the glad "It is He!" illuminated their souls. That was enough. His bodily presence was no longer necessary when the conviction of His risen life was firmly fixed in them. Therefore, He disappeared. The old unbroken companionship was not to be resumed. Further on we will discover that the Master’s occasional appearances, separated by intervals of absence, prepared the disciples gradually for doing without His visible presence.
If we are sure that He has risen and lives forever, we have a better presence than that. He is gone from our sight that He may be seen by our faith. That "now we see Him not" is advance on the position of His first disciples. Let us strive to possess the blessing of "those who have not seen, and yet have believed." (John 20:29)
Central Text: And their eyes were opened, and they knew him; and he vanished out of their sight. - Luke 24:31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.