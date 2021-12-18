Luke 14. Don’t you just love the sights and sounds of Christmas? The sounds of familiar holiday music and sleigh bells surround us. Lights are strung across rooftops and throughout neighborhoods. Inflatables are alive and well and cover our lawns.
In addition to sight and sound, all of our senses are activated for maximum anticipatory delight! We get the smells of the season as aromas of gingerbread and wassail fill the air. Touch is activated to new levels as well and then there’s taste. Christmas really does have its own “taste,” and the taste you get depends on the spice that you use … and how much you use.
In today’s chapter of Luke, verse 34, Jesus talks about a flavoring agent that should depict the life of every Christ follower. Salt. Good salt. Not colorless, flavorless granules, for they are worthless.
Just as there are different kinds of salt, iodized, Himalayan and Sea Salt for example, there is variety among Christ’s followers. We don’t all look, act or think alike. The common denominator for salty value among God’s people isn’t flavor but rather effect.
In addition to improving taste, salt has been used as a cleanser, as a deicer, and as an exfoliate. For centuries, salt has been used as a preservative to keep meat from spoiling. All of those effects can be expected from the life of a true Christ follower, but I’ve got a hunch that there’s one effect that stood out above the others in the mind of Christ.
If you’ve ever eaten country ham for breakfast then you know what I’m referring to because you will find yourself drinking extra water all day. Yep, salt creates thirst.
Today, seek his face, find his fellowship, let his love permeate the space that you fill and touch those around you, and I pray that your expression of the One living in you would also live through you and cause others to become thirsty.
This season really isn’t about Santa, gift giving, or even family get togethers for elaborate meals. This season is about creating a thirst for Christ, the child and also the crucified and risen Savior.
What’s better than cinnamon spice and everything nice? In God’s economy, it’s “salty salt”!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
