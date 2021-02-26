Dear reader, if you’ve been reading my column over recent weeks, I have been writing in defense of prosperity. While my musings may encourage some, it seems to enflame others.
When I shared it on Facebook, last week’s column garnered the following questions: So what about poor Christians? Is their faith not great enough?
Any plans I may have had to continue with the lessons found in the Parable on the Talents (reference Matthew 25 or Luke 19) will have to wait while I address these questions.
Let’s begin by examining this phenomenon: Why people don’t believe?
First of all, you cannot believe for something if you do not know it exists. For example, you did not accept the salvation offered by the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ until someone told you it was available to you (assuming, of course, you have accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior).
The Apostle Paul pointed this out in his letter to the church at Rome, “How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher”? (Romans 10:14 (NKJV])
To give an example in the natural, should a government agency offer a free service (e.g., rural internet connection) or product (e.g., cheese), how could you take advantage of it if you were unaware it existed? You cannot take advantage of anything freely offered if you do not know it is available to you.
Likewise, in the realm of Christianity, you cannot take advantage of any promise of the Lord if you do not know it exists.
The first reason people do not believe: They are unaware (i.e., ignorant) of the promise of God. They have never heard the promise.
Allow me to give an observation: The church is well versed in salvation; we have preached heaven and eternal life to folks seemingly at the exclusion of anything else. Rarely do mainline denominational churches focus as much time and energy on healing, deliverance, and prosperity as they do on getting people born again. Consequently, we have a body of believers on their way to heaven, but they don’t know much about succeeding in this present world.
Which brings me to the second reason people do not believe: They simply choose not to. Don’t get me wrong, it may not be an intentional act of defiance. It may be as simple as an incorrect attitude.
For example, some may hear a promise of God and think, “That’s too good to be true,” “God would never do anything like that for me” or “I have done too many bad things for God to bless me.”
Then there are those who are arrogant in their beliefs. They hear a promise and ignore it because they do not even believe in God, or at least not the God of the Bible.
But what about those people who claim to believe and still don’t receive the promise of God? In other words, to get back to the original question, what about all the poor Christians all over the world? Is their faith not great enough?
There is another reason people don’t receive from the Lord: Sometimes their unbelief is greater than their belief.
There is a story in Matthew 17 where Jesus heals a demon-possessed boy. If you read the story, you will see that the father of the boy had first come to some of Jesus’ disciples, but they could not heal him.
Later, when the disciples questioned Jesus, He gave an insightful reply, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:20 (NKJV])
Think about it, these disciples had walked and talked with Jesus and had been by His side for most of His earthly ministry. And still they had to deal with unbelief.
I’ve heard it explained this way: Having faith is like having a team of horses pulling your wagon towards the promises of God. If, however, you also have a team of horses called unbelief pulling your wagon in the opposite direction, your faith may be nullified. The stronger team of horses win.
Although we are talking about prosperity, let’s use the concept of faith for healing as an example. You read the promises about Jesus’ substitutionary sacrifice on the cross for healing (reference Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, 1 Peter 2:24) or read that everyone who came to Jesus for healing were never denied. Then you make the decision to believe in God for healing for yourself.
However, you soon learn that dear old sister so-and-so — a matriarch of the church and one of the finest ladies you have ever known — is diagnosed with cancer and given four months to live. Suddenly, the verses you have chosen to believe are called into question by a situation you see with your own eyes.
Then the devil will start challenging your faith, “If God meant for everyone to be healed, then why is sister so-and-so suffering like she is?”
This is unbelief creeping in.
By the way, any time you decide to believe a promise of God, the devil is going to be right there to challenge you. As long as you stay out of the Word of God (and never claim a promise for yourself), he will leave you alone. But begin speaking life, health, peace, and prosperity over you and your loved ones and you will have a fight.
The good news is the devil is a defeated foe. They only way he can win is if he can get you to say something contrary to your faith. Keep declaring the Word of the Lord and walking in His ways and Satan has no right in your situation.
So what about Christians who are poor?
This is why I write my columns on prosperity; to let them know they don’t have to be poor anymore. This is part of the gospel Jesus preached. This is why I do what I do.
I know not everyone will hear it and not everyone will receive it. But I take great consolation in Jesus’ acknowledgement that there would always be poor people (reference Matthew 26:11).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
