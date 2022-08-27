I guess we all want to be great to some extent within the kingdom of Christ. Is there anyone we know who wants to be small and insignificant in the church?
In Mark 10:35-45, we have the disciples, James and John, desiring positions on the right hand of Jesus and on His left hand when He comes into His glory. James and John wanted the leading positions of authority, power, honor and influence there with Jesus. It seems arrogant to even ask a question as this. They first failed to properly understand the teachings of Jesus. They thought the kingdom of Christ would be an earthly kingdom in which Jesus would reign as king. All nations of the earth would be under His domain. The fact is that the kingdom of Christ is a spiritual kingdom, and Christ serves as Head of the church throughout the earth. So, this spiritual kingdom (the church) does spread throughout the earth and the influence of the church is felt in every nation.
Jesus does ask them if they are able to drink the cup in which He will drink and to be baptized with the baptism which He is baptized with. They answer yes, they will do so, and Jesus confirms their answer. Yes, they will drink of the cup that He drinks and be baptized with the baptism that He is baptized with. These are metaphors, or figures of speech meaning something else. For instance, to drink the cup means to drink whatever God has poured out for them. Perhaps you have heard it said that life is a dealing of the cards and that you now must play with the cards that the Good Lord has dealt to you.
King David said in Psalm 23:5, “My cup runs over.”
Meaning that the Shepherd of his soul has tremendously blessed him abundantly to where his cup runs over.
Another example is that of Israel as they face disasters of war and are taken into captivity and have drunk “at the hand of the Lord the cup of His fury,” Isaiah 51:17.
Sometimes we are dealt a bad hand in this life and we must play it out in faithfulness to God and to Christ. It is how we drink the cup or play the cards that is important. Our lot in life can be very discouraging for us and many simply give up and quit. We as Christians must continue to live for Christ and to do so in such a way as to always bring honor and glory to God. As bad as things may come, we trust God to be faithful to His word. Heaven will surely be worth it all, worth any amount of suffering or stress or even our very life if necessary. Are we able to drink the cup?
Baptism here is also another metaphor symbolizing being submerged with persecutions, sufferings and even death. The James here is this passage is beheaded by Herod Agrippa, Acts 22:2. Each of the disciples were baptized with the same type of suffering and death of our Lord. Tradition says that each one of the apostles suffered the death of martyrdom except for the Apostle John, who died of natural causes. According to tradition, Peter was crucified upside down. The Apostle Paul was beheaded. The others died a martyr’s death. Most suffered greatly also during their ministry of the gospel. John suffered, being exiled to the Isle of Patmos, where there he was isolated and was in daily survival mode to just stay alive. He wrote the Book of Revelation from Patmos.
The point is that, if we are in expectation of a crown, then we must be willing to bear our cross. Jesus said that they who follow Him must take up their cross and follow Him. Jesus has never promised a life of leisure as a Christian. In all probability, as a true Christian, there will be manifold problems and persecutions and stresses of life. We also must realize that our motives for greatness must be because we are servants of the Most High God and of our fellow man because of our love for God and man. We must have a real concern for the souls of mankind and desire to teach the truth of God’s word. If we desire greatness simply to rule over others, then we are wrong.
The world seeks greatness through force, manipulation, cheating, or whatever in order to rule over others and to give orders.
Jesus said, “You know that those who are considered rulers over the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them, yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you shall be your servant. And whoever of you desires to be first shall be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many,” Mark 10:42-45.
Here is our example of greatness. Jesus emptied Himself of His heavenly domain to come to earth and to serve mankind, to set the example. Jesus was here to do the Father’s will, to serve the Father God. Jesus was constantly serving man from the beginning of His ministry until His death. He was healing the sick of various types of diseases, which included leprosy. He made the lame to walk, the blind to see, and the deaf to hear. On several occasions, it is stated that He felt compassion for the people, showed them pity, raised the dead, and fed the multitudes. Jesus was a very busy man as he also found time to instruct His followers on how to live and what to believe. There is no greater man in past, present or future than Christ.
If your desire for greatness comes from a humble submission to Christ and love for mankind, then you are on the right track. I urge you to continue. Continue to serve Christ through a knowledge and understanding of His word and a dedication to the souls of mankind to teach concerning the truth of the gospel message. Be compassionate, forgiving, kind, generous, and keep being righteous and holy.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
