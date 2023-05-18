An Ethiopian Official is Baptized
Acts 8:29-40
I. Philip Receives a Divine Directive (Acts 8:29)
The notable theologian Matthew Henry noted that Philip was directed to go to a desert. Sometimes God opens a door of opportunity to his ministers in very unlikely places. We should study to do good to those we come into company with by traveling. We should not be so shy of all strangers as some affect to be. As to those of whom we know nothing else, we know this, that they have souls. It is wisdom for men of business to redeem time for holy duties; to fill up every minute with something which will turn to a good account. In reading the word of God, we should often pause, to inquire of whom and of what the sacred writers spoke; but especially our thoughts should be employed about the Redeemer.
II. Philip Dialogues with the Eunuch (Acts 8:30)
It should be noted that the inward voice which directed Philip to approach the traveler and keep near the chariot was a command of the Holy Ghost dwelling in him (verse 29). Thus, the evangelist rapidly ran towards the chariot as the man was reading aloud to himself the words of the prophet Isaiah. Yielding to the impulse of the Spirit, Philip at once commenced a conversation with the man by addressing a question to him which included a play on words [not a similar rendering repeated in 2 Corinthians 3:1]. The form of the question, which usually indicates that a negative answer is expected. This verbal technique expresses at the same time Philip’s conjecture that the eunuch does not understand. (Lange)
III. The Eunuch Admits His Dilemma (Acts 8:31-34)
Let us take special note of the theme to this marvelous story of the conversion of the Ethiopian eunuch. There are three factors that make up this narrative.
The Ethiopian eunuch as the subject. He constitutes the central figure of the story.
(1) Who then is he? He was an African, a descendant of Ham, the father of Canaan the cursed, and by descent is connected with Nimrod, the first founder of the ungodly empires of the world (Genesis 10:6; 8). Thus, the worst of us, regardless to perhaps an ungodly lineage, can be saved!
(2) Whence came he? He came from Ethiopia, a country called Cush in the Old Testament, including what now is known as Nubia and Abyssinia.
(3) What is he? He was an eunuch. Among Oriental nations, eunuchs were numerous; but in Israel they were forbidden. By a special law, they were excluded from the congregation of the Lord. They were disqualified for membership in the Jewish Church. If Moses rejected them, Jesus Christ received them. His office was honorable and lucrative. "He came to Jerusalem for to worship." However distinguished his rank or honorable his office or vast his revenue, there was a conscious need within, which neither rank nor honor nor wealth could satisfy. (William Robertson Nicoll Expositor’s Dictionary of Text)
IV. Philip Preaches Jesus to the Eunuch (Acts 8:35)
Let us now look upon or glance at Philip the Chosen Instrument. Not the Apostle of that name, but Philip the Evangelist, one of the seven deacons solemnly set apart for the diaconate by prayer and the laying on of the hands of the Apostles (Acts 6:5). Philip is called "the Evangelist," that is, a preacher of the Gospel, a proclaimer of the good news of salvation for the lost. He was the first to proclaim the Gospel of good news outside the holy city, the first to preach that Gospel to the Samaritans. To this busy, successful Evangelist, God sent an angel to bid him leave at once his important field of toil and go to minister to this solitary Ethiopian courtier while on his homeward journey from Jerusalem. Why did not the angel go himself and direct and teach the Ethiopian courtier? Why send Philip? The angel did not have the requisite fitness for such a mission. God has wisely and graciously appointed men and not angels to preach to us sinners the Gospel of salvation.
V. The Eunuch Becomes a Believer (Acts 8:36-38)
Lastly, observe that God is the active agent, the Prime Mover in and throughout the whole of this marvelous story.
(1) We see the agency of God directing him to the 53rd chapter of Isaiah, containing explicit reference to the substitutional atoning sufferings of the Messiah.
(2) We see God again working to provide a suitable agent to instruct and guide the anxious inquirer.
(3) We see much of God in Philip's prompt obedience.
(4) We see God again in the selection of the place where and the time when the Evangelist and the eunuch should meet.
From this divine encounter we should learn:
(1) How graciously God cares for the soul that seeks Him.
(2) Do not despise your mission, even if God sent you only to a solitary soul.
(3) The joy of the soul when it finds Jesus and His salvation.
VI. Philip: Still Preaching! (Acts 8:39-40)
“The Spirit of the Lord caught away Philip” (verse 39) - When the agents whom God employs have completed the work assigned to them, they may, without disadvantage, be removed to another field of labor on earth, or be transferred from the church temporal to the church eternal [heaven]. May it be our happy lot, too, to return hereafter to our Lord, and be able to say with truth: Lord, we have done that which thou hast commanded!
“The eunuch saw him no more.” - Philip had been the means of converting the eunuch to Jesus, and not to himself. The soul that has found Jesus in faith can thereafter easily dispense with every other guide.
“He went on his way rejoicing.” - When we have found the Lord, we can joyfully travel onward to our eternal home. Such is the fruit of faith; the heart is thereby made bold, is enabled to rejoice and be glad, to find joy in God and in all his creatures, and to encounter affliction without fear or dread. (Luther.)
“But Philip was found at Azotus: and passing through.” (verse 40) - He was not content with the precious prize which he had gained, neither did he say to himself: Thou hast now fulfilled thy duty, and mayest take thine ease. The journeys of believers are always profitable; they never take a step without being “unto God a sweet savor of Christ.” [2 Corinthians 2:15] (Starke)
The walls of partition which divide nations and are the pillars of national jealousies gradually fall as the Gospel advances. Philip had won souls for Christ in Samaria; he now preaches Christ in Philistia.
Central Text: And he commanded the chariot to stand still: and they went down both into the water, both Philip and the eunuch; and he baptized him. - Acts 8:38
