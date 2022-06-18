II. Oh, What a Beautiful City! (Isaiah 49:19-21)
Zion is addressed as an afflicted widow, bereaved of her children. Numbers flock to her, and she is assured that they come to be a comfort to her. There are times when the church is desolate and few in number; yet its desolations shall not last forever, and God will repair them. God can raise up friends for returning Israelites, even among Gentiles. They shall bring their children and make them thy children. Let all deal tenderly and carefully with young converts and beginners in religion. Princes shall protect the church. It shall appear that God is the sovereign Lord of all. And those who in the exercise of faith, hope, and patience wait on God for the fulfillment of his promises, shall never be confounded. (Matthew Henry)
III. The Return of Zion’s Children (Isaiah 49:22)
The idea of the people’s return is expressed by their being carried upon the sides, referring to the custom still prevalent in the East, of placing a child when it is nursed astride on the side of the mother. The following quotation will more fully explain the customs here alluded to.
“It is a custom in many parts of the East, to carry their children astride upon the hip, with the arm around the body. There is also evidence that children of the Orient or Middle and Far East Asian countries are carried sometimes the one way, sometimes the other.”
In the region of Judea, the country to which the text is implying, the prophet expresses himself in these terms: “They shall bring thy sons in their arms, and thy daughters shall be carried upon their shoulders,” for, according to Dr. Russell, the children able to support themselves are usually carried astride on the shoulders; but in infancy they are carried in the arms, or awkwardly on one haunch.
“Thus, may be seen the father carrying his son, the little fellow being astride on the shoulder, having, with his hands, hold of his father’s head. Girls, however, sit on the shoulder, as if on a chair, their legs banging in front, while they also, with their hands, lay hold of the head. In going to or returning from pagan festivals, thousands of parents and their children may be thus seen marching along with joy.” (Roberts)
The sense is that converts should come from every land — that the nations should flock to the standard of the Messiah. And why may it not be regarded as a legitimate interpretation of this passage, that those who come should bring their children, their sons and their daughters, with them? That they were borne upon the arm, or upon the shoulder, is indicative of their being young children; and that is no forced interpretation of this passage which regards it as teaching, that the parents who should be converted among the Gentiles should bring their offspring to the Redeemer, and present them publicly to God. (Barnes)
IV. Those Who Wait on the Lord (Isaiah 49:23)
“And thou shalt know that I am the Lord” (verse 23) — Namely, the King of kings, and Lord of lords, who has the hearts of all men, even of kings, in his hands, and can turn them, and bring them to a thorough submission to his will; and who is able to accomplish all his promises, and is true and faithful to them; this will be known and owned by the church, when the above things have their accomplishment.
“For they shall not be ashamed that wait for me” — That is to say “or for my salvation; for favors from him; for the light of his countenance; for the discoveries and application of pardoning grace; for the performance of promises; for answers of prayer; for his spiritual coming, and for eternal glory and happiness; these shall not be ashamed of him for whom they wait, nor of their hope and expectation of him, nor at his coming.” (Ellicott)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
