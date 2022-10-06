I thought about titling today’s column "Talking to God." However, it seems most Christians have no trouble talking. They can relay every emotion they are experiencing and how the actions of everyone around them is impacting them. And they will even have suggested actions God can take to fix all their problems.
The Oak Ridge Boys had a popular song, "Just a Little Talk With Jesus," the chorus of which went, “Now let us have a little talk with Jesus, Let us tell Him all about our troubles, He will hear our faintest cry, And He will answer by and by.”
Modern Christianity is replete with songs, anecdotes, and methods for conveying our concerns to our Heavenly Father. So often we’re focused on what we are saying to God without considering what He is saying to us. If God is real, and many believe He is, why would He not want to communicate with His family?
You do realize that you are His child? Right now! Not when you get to heaven, but here on this earth. If you’re not His child here and now, you won’t be later.
John, the disciple that Jesus loved (as he called himself), put it this way, “Consider how much love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God. Therefore the world does not know us, because it did not know Him. Beloved, now are we children of God, and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be. But we know that when He appears, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is” (1 John 3:1-2 [MEV]).
Did you catch that? “Now,” he wrote, “are we the children of God.” That’s not in the future, that’s present tense.
Comparatively, many know and have relationships with their earthly father. They may talk frequently or not so often, but they talk. Why do folks find it weird that our Heavenly Father would want to talk to us? Why do folks question me when I say I hear from God?
Jesus told His disciples, “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me” (John 10:27 [MEV]).
He had previously told them, “Yet they will never follow a stranger, but will run away from him. For they do not know the voice of strangers” (John 10:5 [MEV]).
How many Christians do you know that seem to have no trouble distinguishing the voice of the devil?
Comedian Flip Wilson had a catch phrase, “The devil made me do it.”
Folks laughed at his joke, but what makes a joke funny is the truth embedded within it. I guess it’s easier for some folks to accept that the devil would speak to us but our loving heavenly Father wouldn’t.
Jeremiah prophesied it: “But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says the Lord: I will put My law within them and write it in their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people. They shall teach no more every man his neighbor and every man his brother, saying, “Know the Lord,” for they all shall know Me, from the least of them to the greatest of them, says the Lord, for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more” (Jeremiah 31:33-34 [MEV]).
When God speaks, it’s not necessarily going to be in an audible voice that our natural ears can hear. Most of the time it’s not (I don’t know that I’ve ever heard the voice of God with these flaps on the side of my head). It’s usually that still small voice within, in the center of our being (or our spirit).
That’s how He spoke to Elijah, “And, behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind split the mountains and broke in pieces the rocks before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind. And after the wind, an earthquake came, but the Lord was not in the earthquake. And after the earthquake, a fire came, but the Lord was not in the fire, and after the fire, a still, small voice” (1 Kings 19:11-12 [MEV]).
Often, we’re looking for the spectacular when God is in the supernatural. If you’re going to hear Him, it’s going to be by faith. Everything we do, we do by faith. You’re going to have to believe that God is speaking, that He’s speaking to you, and that you have ears to hear Him.
The writer of Hebrews continued with the sheep and shepherd analogy, “For He is our God, and we are the people of His pasture and the sheep of His hand. Today if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts, as at Meribah, and as in the day of Massah in the wilderness” (Psalm 95:7-8 [MEV]).
The interesting thing about “today” is the timing of it. It’s not yesterday nor tomorrow; it’s the day in which we live.
I wonder how many Christians have heard the voice of the Lord and didn’t know what to do? Maybe they didn’t believe He would speak to them. Or perhaps they misunderstood Him. Maybe some heard but simply refused to listen or believe.
I think better of you, Dear Reader. I am confident that you know His voice and a stranger you will not follow. And if you think you’re hearing Him but you’re not sure, stay tuned. I’ll have some ways you can be sure of what is and what isn’t the voice of God in next week’s column.
