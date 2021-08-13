Our kids were grown, and the minivan years had come and gone, before I purchased my first Suburban. I soon learned to appreciate the joy of having a four-wheel drive vehicle. You can go virtually anywhere (e.g., up steep mountain trails) in any kind of weather conditions (e.g., traveling in a foot of snow). And I learned that a three-ton vehicle with tow hooks on the front can be used to pull bushes out of the yard by their roots as well as retrieve a Ford truck stuck in the mud (both of which I have done).
I suspect any Ford owner is going to be embarrassed to have a GMC product help them along. However, the relief of getting “unstuck” far outweighs the embarrassment of the situation. To be stuck, wondering how in the world you’re going to get your car moving again, is a debilitating experience.
I wonder how many of us are stuck in our lives. It may be mentally, spiritually, or even physically. Regardless, it is possible to become unstuck, but it’s probably going to take some change on your part. Jesus gave us some excellent guidance on exactly how to do just that.
When Jesus’s disciples were unsuccessful at casting out the demon from the epileptic boy, they asked Him, “Why could we not cast him out” (Matthew 17:19b (MEV))?
They had previously been commissioned to, “Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, and cast out demons. Freely you have received, freely give” (Matthew 10:8 (MEV)).
They must have been successful at it previously because the father of the boy had brought him to the disciples to heal him (reference Matthew 17:6). If there were no healings taking place in the ministry of the disciples, the father would have never brought his son to them. The disciples had expected to heal the boy or else why would they have asked Jesus what went wrong.
Jesus’s answer is very telling: “Because of your unbelief” (Matthew 17:20a (MEV)).
Let’s stop right there. Now I’m no English teacher, but I do know when someone leads a discussion with such a strong assertion, everything following will explain the position. Let’s continue …
“Because of your unbelief. For truly I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. And nothing will be impossible for you. But this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting” (Matthew 17:20-21 (MEV)).
Jesus wasn’t saying this kind of demon only goes out with prayer and fasting; He was saying this kind of unbelief goes out with prayer and fasting.
Let’s think about it. If He really meant you must pray and fast to cast out a demon, what does that look like?
Can you imagine a demon-possessed person manifesting in all their heinous evil and I say, “Wait right here. I’m going to start fasting. In two days, we’re going to get that thing out of you.”
That doesn’t make any sense.
It is unbelief with which we have to contend. (Demons are no match for the name of Jesus.) And how do we deal with unbelief? Simple: Prayer and fasting.
Ouch.
It’s hard enough to get people to pray, but fasting is too much for some.
Do you want to get rid of the unbelief?
How ‘bout this? Do you want to get unstuck?
I don’t care what situation or circumstance predominates your life; you can overcome it with your faith. But with many people, it’s not their lack of faith that is the problem; it’s their mountain of unbelief. Let me see if I can help you understand the difference between the two.
Back when I first learned of God’s promises regarding health, I decided to believe them. However, it seemed no one around me did. Everywhere I turned and to everyone I spoke, I was met with their unbelief.
“Well, you know, maybe God will heal and maybe He won’t.”
“God’s not in the miracle business anymore. That was done away after the last apostle.”
“My grandma was the godliest person I know, and she died of cancer.”
While my faith may have been growing (e.g., reference 2 Thessalonians 1:3), I was also having to contend with the unbelief surrounding me.
I felt like I was stuck. With my mind and my heart, I had decided to believe the Bible; however, I recognized there was a fair amount of unbelief in my life.
Drastic measures were needed. In addition to prayer, I decided to fast.
“What?!? Did you seriously deny nourishment and sustenance to your body?”
Yes, yes, I did. And something changed in the realm of the spirit. I could sense myself shedding some unbelief.
“How do you know?”
It was (and is) a change taking place on the inside. Allow me to give you a more recent example.
I decided to take the promise of 120 years to heart (reference Genesis 6:3) and, after turning 60, realized I needed to make some lifestyle changes, especially if I really thought I would see another 60 more.
But my mind was stuck; consequently, my hope and faith were stuck. Fasting and prayer unstuck me.
I realized my body doesn’t have control over me; I have control over it. My emotions don’t govern me; I govern them. My intellect doesn’t rule me; I rule over it.
As Paul said, “I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway” (1 Corinthians 9:27).
But what of you, Dear Reader? What would I ask of you? Are you serious about getting yourself unstuck from a rut? I would encourage you to try fasting and prayer. It’s guaranteed to work.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
