Some may have said, “Your actions are so loud I can’t hear what you are saying.”
Real wisdom is found in one who knows how much he does not know. So, a good teacher will not be proud or haughty in his knowledge, but will teach in meekness (James 3:13).
Some people get a sour disposition when someone else does well. They tend to rally people to their side to win arguments whether they are right or wrong. Such actions make one lie against what is right. Those who do that have no reason to be proud of their so-called wisdom. Christians need to put aside bitter envy and personal pride (James 3:14; Hebrews 12:15; Ephesians 4:31; 3 John 1:9-11).
The so-called wisdom of verse 14 is not from God, but from the devil, or demons under his control (1 Timothy 4:1). It originates on earth instead of in heaven (see John 8:23; Philippians 3:18-19; Colossians 3:1-10; 1 John 2:15-17). It comes from an attempt to fulfill physical desires without retaining control over one’s body (Jude 1:17-19). Obviously, a wisdom which causes envy and strife would not be from God since it produces disorder and worthless works (James 3:15-16; 1 Corinthians 14:33).
In contrast to the wisdom from the devil, James presents the wisdom from heaven. He begins his list of the fruits of heavenly wisdom with the word “pure.” It might be described as being free from fault. To achieve freedom from fault, one must submit his life to the Savior. He must be willing to repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus to receive remission from his sins (Acts 2:38).
“Peaceable” describes a peace lover. Jesus said the peacemakers would be called children of God (Matthew 5:9). After all, God sent his Son to make peace between himself and sinful man (Romans 5:8-10; Ephesians 2:13-16). The wisdom which comes down from God is also “gentle.” That is, fair in its treatment of others and mild mannered. “Willing to yield” describes one with an open mind who can be persuaded to change when the facts are laid before him.
The one with God’s wisdom will likewise be full of compassion or “mercy” (compare Matthew 6:14-15). Jesus repeatedly filled this role while on earth (Matthew 8:1-17; 9:1-8; 9:18-38; 14:13-21; Matthew 23:37). God’s wisdom will cause a man to be full of “good fruits,” too.
Our Lord said, “A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:18-20).
The American Standard Version translates the next word by putting “variance.”
Roberts says, “Here the word seems to mean ‘not vacillating,’ ‘not acting one way in one circumstance and another in a different one.’”
The man who is truly wise will not be doubtful or uncertain in his actions (James 1:8). Neither will he have “hypocrisy.” This originally stood for an actor on a stage, thus one who was acting like someone other than himself. Jesus gave stern warnings to the scribes and Pharisees because of their hypocrisy (Matthew 23:1-39).
True wisdom will produce right living in the wise. That right living will be a fruit sown in the fertile ground of peace. This will in its own turn produce peace in the lives of the wise and those with whom they associate (James 3:17-18).
In closing this book, the writer James urges fellow believers to patiently endure just as the Lord did (James 5:7; Matthew 5:38-48). At the coming of the Lord, James urged his readers to remember, all will be rewarded according to their deeds (John 5:28-29). This should cause us to patiently endure what others do to us because the Lord will reward them. Also, it should cause us to patiently remain in service because the Lord will reward us.
The Christian’s patience should be like that of the farmer in Israel who waited for the early rain to help the seed germinate and the latter rain to help it gain fullness before the harvest. Impatience will not speed the harvest, nor the coming of the Lord (Mark 4:28-29). So, James encourages them to stabilize their hearts and firmly set them to await the coming of the Lord. The Christian, knowing Christ’s teachings on his second coming, should always think of the Lord’s return as imminent (James 5:8; Matthew 24:36-44; and 25:13).
The prophets suffered for God. The Greek word for “suffering” which James uses in reference to the prophets is one which designates external pressure (Matthew 23:34; Luke 11:47; Acts 7:52).
Those spokesmen for God left an example of bearing up under such and remaining true to the Lord. Their example should encourage Christ’s followers to like patience (James 5:10; Hebrews 11:32-38). They were not just happy because of favorable external circumstances. Those men of faith were happy because of a disposition of heart, or from the inside out.
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
