An interesting verse is found in Exodus 32:7, “And the Lord said unto Moses, Go, get thee down; for thy people, which thy broughtest out of the land of Egypt, have corrupted themselves.”
First of all, God refers to the children of Israel as “for thy people.” It is true that Moses belonged to this nationality of people, however, I am amazed that God does not refer to them as “My people.” After all, this is the promised seed of Abraham built up into a great nation. They were to be God’s elect, separated from the world. Perhaps God here is not claiming them as His people since they have gone off into idolatry, and he is rejecting them at this point in time. God is now rejecting them because of the second point of interest, “Have corrupted themselves.” Apparently, they needed no assistance from Satan as Eve did in the Garden of Eden, but they have corrupted themselves. This is like the world of today, most of us need no assistance from Satan in order to sin. We are naturally turned that way. To be in the flesh means all types of various temptations, and when we give into our evil desires, we sin.
Let us look at this chapter in order to understand what is going on. In fact, please read Exodus chapter 32 and 33. Moses is in the mount of God receiving the tablets of stone and the Ten Commandments. Moses had been gone now for 40 days when Moses was told by God to get off this mountain and go down to the people for they are sinning.
God tells Moses in Exodus 32:9-10, “And the Lord said unto Moses, I have seen this people, and, behold, it is a stiff-necked people: Now therefore let me alone, that my wrath may wax hot against them, and that I may consume them, and I will make of thee a great nation.”
God suggests that He will completely annihilate these people and start over with Moses to make of him a great nation. God’s promise to Abraham would still be valid since Moses is a descendant of Abraham. Moses pleas with the Lord on behalf of the people to not destroy them and the Lord repents.
Moses does go down to the people only to find them in one big party and worshipping a golden calf. Some were running around naked. Moses in anger throws the tablets of stone down and they burst into pieces. Moses grinds up the golden calf and mixes it in their water and makes them to drink.
Moses asks, “Who is on the Lord’s side?”
The Levites go to Moses and are commanded to go through the camp with their swords and 3,000 men of Israel are killed. Moses commands the people to Consecrate themselves to the Lord and also pleas with the Lord to forgive them.
Exodus 32:33, “And the Lord said unto Moses, Whosoever sinned against me, him will I block out of my book.”
And the Lord plagued the people because they made the calf.
It is amazing that people are so quick to forsake God. These people had seen the miracles performed in Egypt. They had witnessed the 10 plagues sent upon Egypt. They had been a part of crossing the Red Sea on dry land and witnessed the destruction of Pharoah’s military being destroyed when the waters came back together. These people had witnessed the power of God as He gave them air conditioning through the clouds by day as they traveled in the desert, and also heat by night through the cloud of fire. Not only this but God had given them food to eat and provided water to drink out in the desert. God was taking care of them. How could they turn from God so quickly in less than forty days? Where there is an absence of the word, evil flourishes. Just in forty short days the people had turned from God. What about Aaron? He must have been a weak leader to give in to the people's request and to do what he did. The word of God needs to be in our life daily or we may find ourselves slipping away. A person who misses worship services regularly or for weeks at a time are at risk. Some, after missing worship a few weeks choose to never come back to church. The verse we began with says that the people “corrupted themselves.” We the people need constant feeding on the Word of God or else we corrupt ourselves. Then, if or when Satan steps in to tempt us, we are really in trouble.
As we look into the next chapter, Exodus 33:16-17 states, “For wherein it be known here that I and thy people have found grace in thy sight? Is it not in that thou goest with us? So shall we be separated, I and the people from all the people that are upon the face of the earth. And the Lord said unto Moses, I will do this thing also that thou hast spoken: for thou hast found grace in my sight, and I know thee by name.”
Here we find an example of God’s grace in the Old Testament. God forgave them and now is returning to bless them and to lead them. Also, we note that God knows them by name or at least Moses.
2 Timothy 2:19, “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.”
God knows those who belong to Him. Those who know God have named the name of Christ. Those who name the name of Christ seek to live a life apart from sin.
Please come worship with us. Have you considered making a New Years’ resolution of attending worship services regularly and faithfully? We welcome you to come visit us, ask questions and be part of us. May your life be blessed knowing that you serve our Almighty Creator and God.
