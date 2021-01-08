Did Jesus intend for us, as a society, to forgive every transgression committed by every citizen?
After all, He did say, “Forgive us for the ways we have wronged you, just as we also forgive those who have wronged us” (Mathew 6:12 (CEB).
Does that mean we forgive every bank robber, every murderer, every rapist, every child molester out there? If we, as a people, forgive everyone their trespasses, what’s going to keep them from committing the same crime again? Was Jesus teaching us, as a nation, to forgive at the exclusion of justice and punishment?
His life seems to indicate such.
Didn’t He tell those who were advocating for stoning the woman caught in adultery, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” (John 8:7b)?
Jesus even stopped those who were trying to help Him before His crucifixion. Peter attempted to defend Jesus when He was being arrested; He cut off the ear of one of the high priest’s servants (reference John 18:10-11), but Jesus told him to put his sword away and then healed the servant’s ear (reference Luke 22:49-51).
Again I ask, was it the intent of Jesus that we, as a country, forgive everyone every sin they commit? Do we, as a republic, excuse bad behavior because of the upbringing or quality of life of those charged?
If not, how do we explain the conclusion to Jesus story, “So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not every one his brother their trespasses” (Matthew 18:35)?
Is He saying we, as a people, will be turned over to the tormentors (reference Matthew 18:34) until we forgive every sinner?
Of course not. But to understand the Words of Jesus one must remember “context is key.”
No matter which passages you read in the Bible, you need to ask yourself: To whom was the speech addressed and what is the context of the message?
I’ll share with you something I have learned about the Bible: Assume the message is personal. In other words, it is a letter written to you directly from your Heavenly Father.
When possible and prudent, apply it to yourself, not necessarily to others. However, if it was obviously written to document an event, be careful before applying to yourself (e.g., “And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself” (Matthew 27:5]).
When Jesus talks about forgiveness, it is almost always in the context of your interpersonal relationships. YOU should forgive others. YOU should release them from that prison you have created for them within your heart.
I’ve heard it said, unforgiveness is like drinking poison and expecting someone else to die. You are only hurting yourself. This is what Jesus was explaining to Peter in Matthew 18. Peter wanted to know how many times he should forgive someone who does him wrong. Jesus said unforgiveness will bring torment.
But what about our government? Is it appropriate for our leaders to forgive everyone their crimes? Or has the forgiveness message of Jesus been subverted by a secular humanistic society, such that the role of the government is no longer performing its intended function?
If my neighbor steals from me, do I expect the government to forgive him his crime? No, I want them to fully prosecute him under the law. As a Christian, I am obligated to forgive him, but that’s not the role of the government.
If my neighbor rapes my wife, do I expect the government to forgive him his violation? No, I want them to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. As Christians, my wife and I are compelled to forgive him, but that’s not the role of the government.
If my neighbor kills my child, do I expect the government to forgive him of murder? No, I want them to throw the book at him. As a Christian, I am obliged to forgive him, but again, that’s not the role of the government.
Governments are established to enforce the laws of the land. The government of the United States of America was established to secure the rights of each citizen’s individual freedom. Many states and commonwealths were established upon these same principles.
And what is an individual’s freedom, some may ask? Simply put, your right to swing your fist wildly in the air ends where my face begins. In other words, as most libertarians espouse, you are free to do whatever you choose as long as your actions do not infringe on my right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.
As we look back on 2020, we have seen an increasing number of seemingly unprosecuted crimes. Towns full of rioters, looting and plundering, with no apparent push back by those in government, those elected to ensure criminals are captured, tried, and convicted. Instead, we hear of civil servants changing laws to allow the release of those charged with such crimes with little or no bail, thus putting offenders right back on the street to return to their unrestrained acts of destruction. That’s not the purpose of government.
If you commit a crime — a crime that society has codified into law — and been tried and convicted of said crime, then you need to be punished. An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth is an excellent model for governance, but a terrible model for forgiveness. I don’t want the government in the role of forgiveness, I want them to act as judge, jury, and prosecutor.
Leave forgiveness to the church and its members.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
