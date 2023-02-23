God Calls You Into Light
1 Peter 2:1-10
I. What Christians Should Reject (1 Peter 2:1)
By way of overview, in this great chapter, Peter stressed the duties of the church as the new Israel of God, who were bound by their privileges to exhibit lives worthy of their sacred calling (1 Peter 2:1-10); and then he gave the first of a number of admonitions directed to the Christians with regard to their obligations to the outward society (1 Peter 2:11-25).
This verse relates to the previous chapter. That can be readily concluded when read “therefore, putting aside.” Those words sound like a logical result of what was said earlier. What is to be laid aside is all displays of the flesh, the ego, through which you devalue others in favor of yourself. “To put aside” means to radically and immediately break with these things and in no way allow them to control you again. When Peter appeals to lay these things aside it implies that they occur among the readers of his letter and that they can also occur among us.
“All malice” — All “evil,” the word “malice” we commonly apply now to a particular kind of evil, denoting extreme enmity of heart, ill will, a disposition to injure others without cause, from mere personal gratification, or from a spirit of revenge — Webster. The Greek word, however, includes evil of all kinds (note Romans 1:29; compare Acts 8:22, where it is rendered wickedness, and 1 Corinthians 5:8; 14:20; Ephesians 4:31; Colossians 3:8; Titus 3:3).
“And all guile” — “Deceit of all kinds” (reference Psalm 34:13; 55:1; John 1:47; 2 Corinthians 12:16; 1 Thessalonians 2:3).
“And hypocrisies” — (1 Timothy 4:2, Matthew 23:28; Galatians 2:13) on the word rendered dissimulation. The word means feigning to be what we are not; assuming a false appearance of religion; cloaking a wicked purpose under the appearance of piety.
“And envies” — Hatred of others on account of some excellency which they have, or something which they possess which we do not (Romans 1:29). (Barnes’ Bible Notes)
II. What Christians Should Desire (1 Peter 2:2-3)
Next, he urged them to do something positive. Since they had experienced the new birth (1 Peter 1:3; 1:23), they should now do what babies do, not that they were new Christians necessarily. The milk of the Word is probably the milk that is the Word rather than the milk contained in the Word, namely, Christ. “Desire” or “Long for” is a strong expression that we could paraphrase “develop an appetite for.” God’s Word is spiritual food that all believers instinctively desire, but we must also cultivate a taste for it (reference 2 Peter 3:18). Ask God to give you a greater appetite for His Word. God’s Word is pure in that it is free from deceit (note 1 Peter 1:22-25).
“The point of the figurative language is this: As a babe longs for nothing but its mother’s milk and will take nothing else, so every Christian should take no spiritual nourishment save the Word.” (Constable)
Peter’s readers had already tasted God’s goodness in their new birth. Greater consumption of His Word would bring greater satisfaction as well as increased spiritual growth (see Psalms 34:8).
III. The Christians’ Privileges (1 Peter 2:4-8)
Not only is Jesus Christ the source of the believer’s spiritual sustenance, He is also our foundation. Peter not only changed his metaphor from growing to building, but he also changed it from an individual to a corporate focus. However, unlike a piece of rock, Jesus Christ is alive and able to impart strength to those who suffer for His sake. “Living stone” is an oxymoron, a figure of speech in which the writer joins contradictory terms to make a impressionable point. The point here is that even though Jesus Christ is the church’s foundation, He is also alive today.
Here Peter began to give the basis on which the four preceding exhortations rest. These exhortations were: Be holy (1 Peter 1:13-16), be fearing (1 Peter 1:17-21), be loving (1 Peter 1:22-25), and be consuming the Word (1 Peter 2:1-3). They grow out of our relationship to God who has begotten us.
IV. What Christians Are (1 Peter 2:9-10)
All the figures of the church that Peter chose here originally referred to Israel. However, with Israel’s rejection of Jesus Christ (1 Peter 2:7), God created a new body of people through whom He now seeks to accomplish the same purposes He sought to achieve through Israel but by different means. This verse, which at first might seem to equate the church and Israel, on careful examination shows as many differences between these groups as similarities.
Israel was a physical race of people, the literal descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. The church is a spiritual race, the members of which share the common characteristic of faith in Christ and are both Jews and Gentiles racially. Christians are the spiritual descendants of Abraham. We are not Abraham’s literal descendants, unless we are ethnic Jews, but are his children in the sense that we believe God’s promises as he did.
God’s purpose for Israel was that she be a nation of priests (Exodus 19:6) who would stand between God and the rest of humanity representing people before God. We, the church, function as priests to the extent that we worship, intercede, and minister (1 Peter 2:5; Revelation 1:6). There is no separate priestly class in the church as there was in Israel.
“Whatever its precise background, the vision of 1 Peter is that the Gentiles to whom it is written have become, by virtue of their redemption in Christ, a new priesthood in the world, analogous to the ancient priesthood that was the people of Israel. Consequently, they share with the Jews the precarious status of ’aliens and strangers’ in the Roman world.”
Central Text: But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light — 1 Peter 2:9.
