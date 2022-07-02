In the Old Testament book, 1 Kings, there’s a story of a man named Elijah, a prophet, who ran away into the wilderness from the evil king and queen that ruled with violence and control over Israel.
Elijah made it through the wilderness to God’s mountain and heard God’s invitation to the holy, still, silence. He griped that his life was in danger and he was the only prophet left. And when he’d said his piece, God pointed Elijah back to the work to which he was called. Go back through the wilderness and keep bringing peace and justice. But this time, don’t go alone. Elijah is to find and anoint Elisha to join in his work as a prophet.
Prophets are people who listen for God’s voice; allow that voice to change them; and go about the work of living out God’s peace and justice in the world. The relationship of Elijah and Elisha was part teacher and apprentice, but there was also mutual care that shows friendship between the two. Their friendship itself was prophetic.
We, too, need to have prophetic friendships in order to flourish in listening for God, and proclaiming and living out God’s peace and justice. Prophetic friendships become icons of God’s presence in our lives and signs of God in the world.
While Elijah and Elisha witnessed miraculous signs and extraordinary wonders — the chariot of fire descending — our prophetic friendships carry no less wondrous signs.
When you take your friend to the emergency room, offer a meal, or create space to share or listen to a story without judgment, your care is a sign of God in the world. Prophetic friendship is grounded in shared faith and encouragement.
As the 12th century monk, Brother Aelred, wrote, “A foundation must be laid for friendship, namely the love of God.”
The friendship of Elijah and Elisha was not about their shared love of cooking or football, their sense of humor or a club membership. This friendship was grounded in their calling and love of God. To cultivate prophetic friendships, we have to intentionally encourage one another in our faith. Through this openness and spiritual foundation, prophetic friendships bring healing.
When Elijah met Elisha, he was coming out of a period of despair, isolation, and suicidal ideation. The connection with Elisha brings hope and community, offering some healing and the space to find his better self again. A true friend and a prophetic one has only love and care for where you’ve been in the past, and is invested in your flourishing and growth.
In the wedding liturgy in the Episcopal Church’s Book of Common Prayer, the congregation prays that a couple’s life together would be a sign of Christ’s love to this sinful and broken world, and that’s a good prayer for prophetic friendships, too. Because a prophetic friendship is a friendship that’s going to make the world a better place in both spiritual witness and physical acts of transformation.
Elijah and Elisha healed and fed people, taught and prayed and spoke out against unjust rulers. Other prophetic friendships in scripture show this pattern, too.
David and Jonathan put a lot on the line to save each other’s lives, worked through messy family and political dynamics, and tried to lead toward greater kindness and justice.
How about the dynamic midwifery duo, Shiphrah and Puah? When the tyrant Pharaoh tried to control women’s reproduction, they created an underground resistance network to empower women and their community.
The disciples of Jesus were a network of healers, hope visionaries, and political witnesses who were sent out two by two in order to grow the movement through what we might think of as evangelism or community organizing.
Prophetic friendships are the foundation of our spiritual and material solidarities. They are a sign of God’s presence in the world and an encouragement in our faith. Prophetic friendships bring healing to us, and call and equip us to make the world a better place through our shared witness.
