I found myself in a group text recently where theological questions and interpretations were being sent back and forth. Although I was at work (and the constant “dinging” of incoming texts was annoying), I found myself glancing at the various questions without responding.
At one point I had to interject the following, “Every verse is compared through the lens of all other verses combined.”
Then I turned off my ringer and got back to work.
As the days passed, I realized this is my philosophy of biblical interpretation. And as I meditated on it, I received an analogy that’s worth sharing. Hence the title of today’s column: Judging scripture.
If you’ve spent any time around church-going people, I’m sure you’ve come across some that are adamant about their beliefs. Sometimes, their theology is based on a handful of scriptures, which they may or may not be interpreting correctly. For example, many denominations are simply protestant offshoots founded on a specific interpretation of a law, such as Seventh-day Adventists. They believe church services should be held on Saturday because it is technically the Sabbath. Apart from the day of the week they worship, they are not much different than many of the other mainstream protestant churches.
Some folks are so steadfast in their beliefs that they’ve never considered another interpretation. As if the revelation they received on it one time is the only way to comprehend and understand it. Keep in mind the sunlight that comes through the blinds in the morning will lighten the room differently in the afternoon. It’s the same light and the same blinds but the view of the sun from the house has changed.
But that’s not my analogy, this is: Compare the bible to the world. For the world to work, it must be taken in its entirety. You cannot slice off your city and live in outer space without the rest of it. It may be that only specific areas of the earth are habitable, but we need the remainder for maintaining an ecosystem.
Imagine someone growing up in a remote area. The climate is temperate, the growing seasons are long, the vegetation is lush, even the wildlife is relatively subdued. They may think the whole world is just like their home. And when talking with visitors from another region they cannot relate to descriptions of their environment. The visitors may be from an area where the climate is harsh, the growing season is short, the vegetation is almost nonexistent, and the wildlife is dangerous. Their views are as different as the regions of the world they inhabit.
But just like the Bible, it takes all of it to make this earth work. We can no more live in one area our whole lives and assume every climate and every environment is just like ours than we can assume the whole world is just like our city. And just like we need the whole planet to live, we need the whole of the Word of God for our spiritual lives.
Jesus famously said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4 [MEV]).
Notice he didn’t say “some words”, or “select words”, but “every word”. We should no more build an interpretation of scripture from limited passages than we should try to build a world with the Appalachian Mountains alone.
Many will read of an Old Testament God who seemingly had no trouble instructing His chosen people to annihilate other nations and assume that to be the entirety of His nature. However, Jesus revealed God as His Father and it gives us a different picture.
“O righteous Father, the world has not known You, but I have known You, and these have known that You sent Me. I have declared Your name to them, and will declare it, that the love with which You loved Me may be in them, and I in them” (John 17:25-26 [MEV]).
God’s wrath over sin was poured out on Jesus so that His kindness and mercy could be poured out on us. That’s hidden for us in the Old Testament and revealed to us in the New. That’s why we need both. That’s why we need all of it.
I started out with the text, “Every verse is compared through the lens of all other verses combined.”
Another way to say it is, “Let the Bible interpret itself.”
On a somewhat different note, I maintain that the Bible is an instruction manual from a loving heavenly, spiritual Father to His spiritual children. We can try to interpret it with our carnal minds, but it’s better to let Him reveal it to us Himself.
Consider this: Perhaps when Jesus was teaching His disciples to pray (i.e., the Lord’s Prayer), “Give us this day our daily bread” didn’t mean food for our physical bodies as much as it meant nourishment for our spirit man.
The more you read the Bible, the more He can reveal to you, then the more you can know and comprehend of His love. And as you read and learn more, the more He reveals.
“To whom shall He teach knowledge, and to whom shall He interpret the message? Those just weaned from the milk and drawn from the breasts? For He says, ‘Precept upon precept, precept upon precept, line upon line, line upon line, here a little, there a little’ ” (Isaiah 28:9-10 [MEV].
Dear Reader, don’t build your personal theology around one or two passages in the Bible. Instead, take the whole of scripture and allow God to reveal them to you in their entirety.
