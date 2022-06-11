“Now there were set there six waterpots of stone, according to the manner of purification of the Jews, containing twenty or thirty gallons apiece.” John 2:6 NKJV
What is the first recorded miracle of Jesus’ earthly ministry? Of course, the wedding at Cana. You know the story and how the bride’s family ran out of wine for the guests.
You also know that after Mary shared this embarrassing predicament with her son, she turned to his disciples and said, “Whatever He tells you to do, do it.”
I love that phrase!
We also know what happens next … they filled the containers with water and Jesus turned it into wine. Wine that was superior to what had already been served. They went from ordinary to extraordinary!
Now you may wonder why we’re considering only verse six today. It doesn’t mention the crisis situation this wedding family has found themselves in. It doesn’t mention the miracle Jesus performed or any of the meaningful parallels that can be applied to our own lives from those events.
The miracle itself certainly gets top billing in this story, but tucked away in verse six are some very important truths that sometimes get overlooked. Let me share just two of them.
First, there’s the “six waterpots of stone, according to the manner of purification of the Jews.”
In the first century, just as in earlier centuries, Jewish families had pots made from clay, others made from shells and a mortar-like material, large containers made from skins of animals, and, as we see here, stone.
Stone pots served to preserve the purity of water for a longer period of time. Religious ritual and Levitical code requires that vessels used in temple service be washed in the purest of water. That water was stored in vessels of stone.
I believe this is an indication that the family responsible for the wedding feast understood the value of the bride and groom having the right spiritual focus beginning from day one.
They desired blessings from above on this marriage and their preparations indicate that they were willing to live Holy lives, dedicated to God’s service. They were seeking spiritual purity, signified by using stone pots.
The second thing we should notice is that these six pots held 20 to 30 gallons each.
Six stone pots of this size were kept in the front court of the temple and used to ceremonially wash and cleanse everything used in service at the altar.
There are multiple implications that can be found here, but let’s just consider these.
We know they were closer to the end of the celebration than they were the beginning and things were soon going to be winding down. This is revealed by the statement in surrounding verses, “You have saved the best wine till the end.”
Also, the volume of 120-180 gallons was an excessive amount and would not be consumed on this day. It was the finest quality and would be left as an expensive dowry to the groom. This would be a vivid reminder in days to come of the significance of all that happened on this day. It would also be an unexpected bonus and blessing because this gift would not have been disclosed in the premarital dowry agreement.
So, the next time you read a story about one of the fabulous miracles of Jesus and think of how it applies to your life spiritually, consider the stone pots that represent the pure heart and sincere desire to serve Him. You just might find the miracle to be greater than you needed at the moment. In fact, the blessing may be plenteous enough to share with others for days to come.
That’s a celebration that doesn’t end!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
