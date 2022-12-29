It seems that my fondest childhood memories stem from those holiday gatherings at my grandparents' house. At the heart of it, there were really only a few reasons that those memories stand out.
First, it was the gathering of family. Everybody was there. When all of the kids got together, we didn’t have a care in the world. It was nice when life wasn’t so complex. We didn’t worry about bills, jobs or health. We didn’t have a care in the world. Yes the gathering was fantastic, even for the adults. Whatever burdens of life you carried, they could be laid aside for a little while.
Second was the love found there. We weren’t perfect by any means. In fact our family had plenty of faults, but at the gathering all of our problems and faults were pushed aside and “love covered a multitude” every time.
There is a third component that I have to mention … the meal. Not your everyday food either. We might have existed on fried potatoes, pinto beans and cornbread, but at the family gathering, the fatted calf was center stage. Special times, special memories.
We don’t always have to look in the rear view to enjoy the gathering. We can also experience great joy as we anticipate the next table gathering when everyone in the family, God’s family, will be present.
At the annual feast with his disciples, Jesus reveals the same thing in today’s reading, verses 15, 16.
“I have desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer, for I will no longer eat of it until it is fulfilled in the kingdom of God.”
It’s not really the food, it’s not the laughter or the catching up on each other’s lives. It’s that atmosphere of wholeness. It’s a feeling of security and completeness.
Jesus reminds us here that the best gathering we can experience in this life is just a sample. Did you catch it? Let me read it again, “fulfilled in the kingdom of God.”
I don’t know if you’ve had the gatherings around the big table here or not. Many things have changed over the years. For our family, we have those priceless memories to look back on, and like Jesus, we have that next gathering around the big table in heaven to look forward to. I have made plans to be there and I hope you will join me. It won’t be complete if you’re not there. It’s definitely going to be a meal to remember … eternally!
Trending Recipe Videos
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.