Called With a Holy Calling
2 Timothy 1:3-14
I. Paul’s Reflections and Remembrance (2 Timothy 1:3-7)
The theme of 2 Timothy is Paul’s charge for young Timothy to deliver the uncompromised Word of God to faithful men who will in turn deliver it to others. In 2 Timothy 1:3-5, Paul gives us the basis for such an appeal. He gives Timothy the example in verse 3 of how faithfully the Jewish forefathers watched over the Word of God for generations in order to hand it down to their generations without alterations. Paul then reminds him of how the same Word of God was handed down to him through the faithfulness of his grandmother and mother. He later reminds Timothy of his godly heritage in 2 Timothy 3:15. (Everett’s Study Notes)
Additionally, 2 Timothy 1:3-5 serves as an introductory thanksgiving to Paul’s second epistle to Timothy. No other passage in the Holy Scriptures so clearly depicts the close bond of love held between Paul the apostle and young Timothy. He considered him as his very own son. Timothy’s conversion was most likely a result of Paul’s missionary journeys.
What is it that made Timothy special above all other converts in the eyes of Paul the apostle? One factor may lie in the common background that each of them held. Both of them grew up in the same region of Asia Minor. Paul was from Tarsus and Timothy was from Derbe or Lystra.
In addition, it is possible that Paul as well as Timothy was born of a Greek father and a Jewish mother. This could explain how Paul gained his Roman citizenship.
II. Timothy: Don’t Be Ashamed of the Gospel (2 Timothy 1:8-12)
In 2 Timothy 1:8-12, Paul portrays himself to Timothy in this epistle as a living example of one saved by God the Father’s divine foreknowledge and called as a preacher, apostle, and teacher, as one who is willing to stand strong as a witness of the Lord Jesus Christ during the greatest trial in his life, one that will end in his death. He will refer to suffering and hardship three times in this second Epistle (2 Timothy 1:8; 2:3; 4:5).
We see in 2 Timothy 1:9 several phases of God’s divine plan of redemption for mankind. As Paul is exhorting Timothy to persevere in his calling, Paul reminds him that God predestined and called him to salvation before the foundation of the world because of His purpose and outpouring of grace in Christ Jesus, and not because of Timothy’s works. Timothy’s justification and calling into divine service was an act of God’s grace. Thus, we have predestination, calling, and justification reflected in 2 Timothy 1:9. The final phase of glorification will be reflected in the phrase “against that day” in 2 Timothy 1:12.
NOTE: In 2 Timothy 1:11, Paul lists the three callings and offices that he held as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, referring to his own callings as a preacher, an apostle and a teacher.
Compare an almost identical verse in II Timothy 2:7, “Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.”
It is possible that Paul’s callings as a preacher, apostle and teacher are listed in the order in which he received them, since the theme of the callings of the Church provides the structure of the Epistle of Second Timothy.
III. Timothy: Be Loyal to the Faith (2 Timothy 1:13-14)
“Hold fast the form of sound words” (verse 13) — The term “sound words” is the same in Greek as “wholesome words” in I Timothy 6:3. In 1 Timothy 1:10, we read “sound doctrine.” These forms of “words” do not signify some verbal formula committed to memory, as the Lord’s Prayer or the Apostles’ Creed. Words mean principles or doctrines, and the form of sound words was the type or system of healthful theology which Timothy had often heard from the Apostle Paul, and of which verses 9-11 are a summary. It was to be held in Timothy’s firm faith, and in that love which in Christ Jesus animated his heart. (Wheldon)
By “that which hath been committed,” this is understood to mean both the honor of the ministry and all the gifts with which Timothy was endued. Some limit it to the ministry alone; but it is safe to think that it denotes chiefly the qualifications for the ministry, that is, all the gifts of the Spirit, in which he excelled.
“That good thing” (verse 14) or “the excellent thing committed to thee.” This exhortation is more extensive than the preceding. He exhorts Timothy to consider what God has given to him, and to bestow care and application in proportion to the high value of that which has been committed; for, when a thing is of little value, we are not so apt to call anyone to so strict an account. Theologian John Calvin concludes, “Seeing that God hath taken up his abode in us, and wishes that we may be his temples, and dwells in those temples by his Holy Spirit, are we afraid that he will not give us power to persevere till the end, that he will not keep us in certain possession of the benefits which we have received from his hand? True, the devil will labor to deprive us of it, but, as our souls will not be a prey to him, because our Lord Jesus Christ has taken them under his protection, having been committed to him by God the Father; so nothing that God has appointed for our salvation will be a prey to Satan. And why? Because we have the Spirit to defend us against all his efforts.”
Central Text: Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. — 2 Timothy 1:13
