You’re not reading this by accident. This is for you. Don’t give up, keeping moving forward.
I know you feel like you can’t go on and, you know, maybe if it was totally dependent upon your strength, then you couldn’t, but if you have Jesus, then you have all you need. In your weakness and in this moment, His strength is perfected.
Letting go and saying, “Lord, I can’t … I need you” … yeah, that’s what it takes, my friend.
God says in His word, “It is not by force nor by strength, but by my Spirit, says the Lord of Heaven’s Armies.” (Zechariah 4:6 NLT).
I can recall a very famous story from the Bible in which this is actually demonstrated. During the Exodus of the Israelites from Egypt’s bondage, God’s people came to the Red Sea with Pharaoh close behind and they thought that they had went as far as they could. In their own human efforts, yes, it was as far as they could go. But God. With Him, anything is possible. You know the rest; God parted the waters, they crossed over on dry land and Pharaoh’s army was crushed by the waters.
Afterward, Moses and Israel sang a song of celebration and victory that recounted all of the details. They chose to wait until after they had received the victory of battle to celebrate, but I say to you, beloved, when you are in the thick of the battle, in the midst of the trial, then go ahead and lift up a song of celebration, for in Christ Jesus, victory is not a possibility, it is a surety!
As the people of God, one distinguishing factor is our hope. We have hope in what God has done and what He is doing, and most of all, what He has promised to do. He has promised us eternal life and victory over death and sin. Jesus told us to not let our hearts be troubled, but to believe (trust/hope) in Him! He is our refuge; He is who we run to when we feel like we can’t take another step; and He is always there when we need Him. Therefore, let the celebratory song of victory be sang in the middle of the battle as you press on. Praise is your weapon!
You may be at a place to where you are so down, you feel like you can’t praise, can’t even pray, and it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know, I’ve been there! This is where trusting Him comes into play. He sees your sorrows and afflictions, just like He saw Israel’s, but He did deliver them in due time. Your time is coming, and it will be the perfect time. Hang in there. When you’ve done all you can do, just stand (Ephesians 6). Yes! Stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, He will fight for you! (Exodus 14).
God knows, saint. He will never forsake you. You are beloved and highly favored, fearfully and wonderfully made. Your value and self-worth are not established by what you do, your merits or your failures, but in God’s love for you. Never forget that. Never give up.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
